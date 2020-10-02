AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays or listen to sermons at: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Service at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting Sunday.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Pastor Jonathan Hupp wraps up a message series about God and government with the message “Citizen Jane.” KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers Sunday. More info and a link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN (LCMS)
Worship at 10:30 am. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if able; masks are available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. The service will also be live streamed; go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Oct. 4 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care at the present time. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from 1 Peter 1:1-2. The title of the sermon is “Identification for Your Exile.” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and live stream on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message, “Look Who’s at the Table?” from Luke 14:15-24. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will lead worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday, he will continue a sermon series “Unraveled: When Our World Falls Apart.” Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook.
Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Adult Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Drive through communion Sunday. For details, see uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
First Free Methodist, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Naming The Name,” Exodus 20:7 and Ezekiel 36:16-27 Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message title is: “Jesus Didn’t Call Us to Gloat” from Matthew 21:33-46. The message will be shared on the Facebook page. Communion will be offered and a compassion report presented Sunday. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship in-person at 8:15 and10 a.m. Sunday, Bishop Susan Candea preaching. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. On Oct. 11, there will be one worship service outside at 10 a.m. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
There are two ways to worship Sunday. A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel. youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan. Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon titled, “Love Songs.” Scripture lessons for Sunday are Isaiah 5:1-7 and Matthew 21:33-46. All other activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “It’s a Stranger Thing,” looking at some of the strange encounters people had with God in the Bible. Rev. Sarah Marsh will give the sermon, “Mary and the Stranger.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Sunday School and adult groups at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Scripture readings are Jonah 3:10:10-4-11, Romans 9:6-16 and Matthew 20:1-16.
Previous services and Bible Study videos are archived on the Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd. Call Virgyln at 785-313-3708 for questions.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Georgia Metz will lead the service. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-407.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery and coffee provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 19:1-10 “Jesus & Zacchaeus.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship this Sunday is traditional and meets at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask. Everyone will be spaced at a safe distance. The service can also be live streamed on Peace Lutheran’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. and viewed anytime thereafter on both Facebook and the website, peace-to-you.org. This Sunday, at 9 a.m., Peace Lutheran is starting a new Intergenerational Bible Study via Zoom for all ages. Please contact the office for the link. Confirmation instruction for seventh and eighth graders begins Sunday at 7 p.m.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL — WAMEGO
Mother Casey Rohleder will officiate, preach and serve communion of one kind Sunday at the regular 9:30 a.m. service. People will wear masks and keep social distance. The service can also be seen on Zoom. To get that link, contact Mother Casey at 785-259-4627. The regular weekly events are as follows: On Tuesday, it is Mother Casey’s office day, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m and morning prayer at 9 a.m. in the nave and via Zoom; Bible Study at 10 a.m. in Guild Hall and via Zoom. Wednesdays: noon day prayer at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom; Thursdays: on the first first and third Thursdays, there is a free hot take-away breakfast at 7-9 a.m. at Guild Hall; Cursillo Reunion Group at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Faith & Film Series is on the third Sunday of each month. All are welcome to these events; just get the Zoom link from Mother Casey. Meets at the corner of 7th and Lincoln in Wamego. Check out the Facebook page and at stlukeswamego.org.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPSICOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer that is streamed live at 9 a.m. Visit facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. This Sunday, there will be a service of spiritual communion with Father Rex Matney preaching and presiding. Join for virtual coffee hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370. The password is V015cIE5MzBIRDA1a0dqMnpkeENPQT09, meeting ID is 853 6646 6370 and the passcode is 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
World Communion Sunday will be observed at both the drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Communion will be celebrated at both services. Rev. James Hawley preaching. Amanda Arrington is the pianist. A six week adult study entitled “Hallmarks of the Reformation” begins Oct. 5 at noon, led by Rev. Hawley.
The study will be held at the Trinity Presbyterian in-person and online. To participate by Zoom, call or email the office for the link. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Please join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom or watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
Find the link at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “Deeply Listening to Yourself.” Visit uufm.net for more information.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Life’s Struggle,” based on John 4:46-50. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Livestream available. Nursery and Kid’s Ministry from birth to fifth grade is available at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.