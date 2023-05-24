Agape Family
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, 11 A.M. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services begin at 11 a.m. Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey. There will be a Memorial Day Service on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery, with refreshments to follow at the Church.
BLUEMONT
Different location at 10 a.m. this Sunday, at 2000 Claflin Road. Continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life.” KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
The church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 28 worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Acts 19:8-41, and the title of the sermon is, “What Do You Treat God Like”? Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Have Faith, Stand Firm” from Daniel 6. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL
Worship in-person Pentecost Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Wear red, yellow, or orange. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Pentecost” Acts 2 and 10. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah 1623 Pierre St. Wednesday’s Bible study is suspended for the Summer and will resume September 6th. Registration for Refuge Camp, July 3-7, for children grades 3-9 is now open. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m.; the 10 a.m. service is live streamed. Sunday, May 28, sermon: “The Church’s Unique Calling.” Free community meals 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday. Visit our website www.flcmhk.org for our livestream link and additional information about our amazing ministries. 930 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue our sermon series, “Living in the Light,” with his sermon, “The City Of God.”
LIVING WORD
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday Evening — 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include faith formation starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 a.m., and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa. To worship with us online, email manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Zach Breshears will be preaching Jeremiah 15:10-21 “Oh Lord, You Know.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Our Summer worship schedule begins this Sunday, May 28, with one service at 10 a.m. We will alternate from traditional to contemporary worship styles each week.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
We begin our summer schedule of one service at 9 a.m., the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist with Rev. Margaret McGhee, Celebrant. Following our Pentecost worship, we will join on the church lawn for a cookout, with folks invited to bring a dish. St. Paul’s serves a free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday morning, 7 to 8:30 am with the help of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Encore shop with gently used clothing and household goods, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1 to 4 p.m. Lectio Divina is every Saturday at 11 am. This prayer practice has a long history in the Church, stretching back to Benedict of Nursia in the 6th Century. The practice allows us to use scripture to listen for the ways that God is moving in our lives, and to the ways God calls us to respond. We are at 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org
TRINITY BAPTIST WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
This morning Jessica Sievers and Pastor Isabel Call explore the many ways we express our creative power, from starting a family to capturing beauty to share with others. What is your unique approach to perceiving and representing the world, and who made you this way? All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Rd and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Invited to Jesus” based on Romans 1:1-6. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11 a.m.