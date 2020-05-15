AGAPE FAMILY
Listening to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk or join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Currently using an online, podcast-style format, and addressing the theme “Now Matters Later.” This week, Jonathan Hupp and Bo Banner will lead our discussion about “Begin with the End in Mind.” Access at bluemont.church. Live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Online service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via the Facebook page — Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Led by Pastor King Crawford. Call 785-776-2227.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Continuing to gather via Facebook at the normal worship time, 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Go to the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the May 17 worship service. This Sunday, Pastor Lentz Upshaw will be preaching from Revelation 16. The title of the sermon is “How Should We Respond to the Wrath of God?” Any questions, call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Parsley will deliver a You Tube Live video message, “Hard Times Come: How to Respond,” from 1 Peter 4:1-19. This video will appear on the Facebook page (First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS) and fbcmanhattan.com. Gatherings at church have been suspended until further notice. Church office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Join online worship by connecting through First Christian Manhattan Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the live worship, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan at YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
During the coronavirus outbreak, the churches in the Free Methodist Conference will not gather for worship per the directive of Superintendent Cromwell. The church is available for electronic support to meet any needs. Please feel free to contact us through email at lewissmith1953@yahoo.com, cell phone/text message at 620-717-5464 or phone at 785-537-2238. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday School will meet via Zoom at 9 a.m. and Wednesday night youth and Bible Study will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. Pastor Smith will deliver a message online via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Facebook page is Lewis O. Smith Sr. The sermon will also be shared also on the church’s Facebook page.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Join us this weekend for a spring car parade. The pastor and staff will greet church and community members who drive through our west parking lot on 10th and Poyntz on Sunday from 10-11 a.m. Donations also accepted; go to the Facebook page to see a list of items to donate. Worship services continue to be offered online on the website at firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Free meals to-go every Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan/) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan) at 10:30 a.m. Jeff Schober delivering the sermon entitled: “Fight of Faith.” All in-person services and activities have been cancelled until further notice.
HOPE LUTHERAN
On Saturday at noon, join Pastor Matt Scharf as he records his sermon and leads worship following all CDC.guidelines including social distancing, which will also be observed during Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship will follow at 10:30 a.m. on the theme, “God’s love in Christ leads us to a life of thankful obedience.” Readings are Acts 17:22-31, I Peter 3:15-22 and John 14:15-21. Please feel free to watch Pastor on Facebook at a time you choose if unable to worship in-person.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors. Keats worship at 8:45 a.m. Riley worship at 10:15 a.m. Due to COVID-19, please join services on Facebook. Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/jrpumc/live or join at the outside service in cars at the Leonardville Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service this Sunday. The service will be lead by Linda Lewis. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 14:11-24 “The Great Banquet.” Meeting online at 10 a.m. with a prerecorded sermon video. Visit ManhattanPres.com or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Livestream worship is on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page Sundays at 9 a.m. It can be watched on Facebook or website, www.peace-to-you.org anytime thereafter. Please keep our youth in your prayers as they are participating in an online Famine Campfire Event to raise awareness of world hunger.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to the coronavirus, St. Luke’s will continue offering Sunday morning prayer service at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. All other meetings will also be via Zoom. Those are as follows: Tuesdays, morning prayer, 9 a.m., Bible Study, 10 a.m.; and Thursdays, Sharing Table Breakfast (free or freewill donation, take away only), 1st & 3rd Thursdays, 7-9:00 a.m., morning prayer, 12:10 p.m. and Cursillo Reunion Group, 7 p.m. To participate in these meetings (all are welcome) please contact the Rev. Mother Casey Rohleder at 785-259-4672 to get the Zoom link or Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, at 785-458-9895. Visit stlukeswamego.org and on Facebook.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
In-church services resuming this weekend with Saturday worship at 6 p.m. and Sunday worship at 8:30 a.m. only. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Services will continue to be available online. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
To comply with the Bishop’s recent communication about reopening parishes for in-person gathering, St. Paul’s Clergy and several other lay leaders have unanimously agreed it was still too early to open. The building will remain closed for worship, ministries and outside groups. The clergy and lay leadership of the congregation will continue to meet weekly to monitor the situation. However, every Sunday, Deacon Sandy and others in the congregation (including musicians) will be streaming worship on the St. Paul’s Facebook page. Worship on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Children’s Chapel on Zoom at 10 a.m. Coffee hour on Zoom at noon Sundays. Check-in on Zoom is at 8 p.m. Fridays.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Streaming Sunday worship online until further notice at 10:30 a.m. Meets at 16655 W. Hwy 24, Wamego. Visit trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Being a Christian During a Time of Pandemic.” Scripture is 1 Peter 3:13-22. Music provided by Rinaldi Yonathan. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church staff is available by phone and email, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website is trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Sunday’s message, “Practicing the Presence of Peace,” is an exploration into rediscovering and maintaining peace of mind/heart during these trying times. Unity of Manhattan goes live via Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. People can request to join the group.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join us for virtual Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Visit uufm.net/zoom/. Rev. Jonalu Johnstone considers “Thresholds of Social Change” on Sunday. Visit uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join online at 11 a.m. for Sunday worship service: westviewcommunity.com/messages.