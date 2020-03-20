AGAPE FAMILY
Agape Family continues to be mindful of social distancing and safe practices. Listen to sermons on technology at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Services and Adult Sunday School for Sunday are canceled due to COVID-19 threat.
BLUEMONT
Currently bringing an encouraging message and updates online. This week’s theme is “No Need to Fear.” Join us live at bluemont.church at 10 a.m. Sunday or access later.
CALVARY
TABERNACLE
Worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 pm. Sunday. Bible Study service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Meets at 2740 Pillsbury Drive. Call (785) 776-8717 or email 785church@gmail.com.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
For the time being, College Heights Baptist will not be gathering as a corporate body for Sunday Worship beginning this Sunday. However, we will be gathering via Facebook Live at our normal worship time, 10:30 a.m. View the livestream of the worship service on the church Facebook page. Go the College Heights Baptist Church website and follow the Facebook link on the home page. Pastor Lentz Upshaw preaching from Luke 10:25-37 and the title of the sermon is Neighborliness from a Distance. Any questions, call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
In-person Sunday worship, Sunday School classes and weekly church activities are suspended until March 30. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Parsley delivering a live message “Simplicity: The Gift of Boredom,” based on Matthew 6:30. The live stream will be on the Facebook page, First Baptist Church of Manhattan, KS. Visit fbcmanhattan.com.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
All church gatherings including in-person worship are suspended through March 31. Like us on Facebook to watch the Sunday worship streaming at 10:30 a.m. Visit facebook.com/fccmanhattan.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday school classes for all ages meet at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom.
The Second Helping serves a free meal Sundays at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice.
For details visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Effective immediately no churches in the Great Plains Conference Free Methodist Church will meet on March 22.
This will be a week-by-week decision, which will be made by our district superintendent. We are asking that each of you be in prayer for one another, members of our community, our medical professionals and our leaders.
Our church is available for electronic support to meet any needs you have.
Please feel free to contact us through email lewissmith1953@yahoo.com, cell phone/text message (620) 717-5464 or phone 537-2238.
Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday worship will be live streamed via the Facebook page.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian will be holding one Sunday traditional worship service via Facebook Live (facebook.com/firstpresmanhattan) and the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/channel/UCodNtIqbJFm185euY8gxlWA?view_as=subscriber) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Jeff Schober delivering the sermon.
All in-person services and activities canceled until further notice.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Due to social distancing protocol, broadcasting one service online at 11 a.m. Sunday on the Facebook page, at facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
This service will also be joined in progress at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM.
Rev. Melanie Nord preaching the sermon, “The Tried Christ.” Scripture reading is Luke 23:13-25.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors. Due to COVID-19, canceling services for this Sunday.
MANHATTAN FRIENDS
(QUAKERS)
Manhattan Quakers will not be holding meeting until further notice due to the current national emergency regarding COVID-19.
Call (785) 410-8608 or (785) 320-0423.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
The Sunday service will be streamed online.
Find the streaming link at the link on our website at ManhattanPres.com. Call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace Lutheran’s offices are closed until March 30. There will be no Wednesday evening or Sunday morning services during this time as well.
Please visit the Facebook page, Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan, or website, peace-to-you.org, for downloaded copies of these services and sermons.
ST. LUKE’S
EPISCOPAL — WAMEGO
Due to the coronavirus, St. Luke’s is offering worship services and Christian education opportunities online for the next few weeks. The vestry practiced using Zoom, feel it is better than not meeting at all and it is easy.
For a schedule of events and details see stlukeswamego.org. Mother Casey may be reached at (785) 259-4672 and Senior Warden, Larry Hannan, at (785) 458-9859. We pray for everyone and hope to see you sooner rather than later.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
St. Paul’s Episcopal will be closed for all worship services and gatherings until April 3, as per the directives of Bishop Cathleen Chittenden Bascom, Tenth Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas.
UNITY
In keeping in alignment with Unity Worldwide Ministries at Unity Village, MO., Unity Church of Manhattan has suspended all in-facility services through March.
Recorded talks on You-Tube. Contact Rev. Berthenia J Banks at revbjbanks@gmail.com, (785) 823-9149 (home) or (785) 577-2819 (cell).
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship will not hold in-person services, until further notice.
Visit uufm.net/zoom/ to learn how to view and participate in virtual Sunday services, which begin at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. This Sunday, Rev Jonalu Johnstone explores “The Wisdom of Trees and Rocks: How We Learn from Nature.” Visit uufm.net or call (785) 537-2349.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Sermon on the Mount,” based on Matthew 5, 6 and 7. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us online at 11 a.m. for the Sunday worship westviewcommunity.com/messages.