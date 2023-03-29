Agape Family Church
Join us on Zoom, Sunday, 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
Bluemont Church
Continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life” this Sunday, with the message from Bo Banner about finances. Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 2nd Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from John 12:15, and the title of the sermon is How Do I Get Rid of My Fear? Any questions call 785-537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Palm Sunday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Light from Darkness” from Matthew 27. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Palm Sunday communion worship is 10:30 am with Pastor Laurie Lewis giving the message “All the Right Words...All the Right Notes” based on Matthew 21:1-11. Church School Classes are at 9:30 am. and Elders will meet at 4 pm. Financial Peace Class is 6 pm Tuesday in Fellowship Hall. Maundy Thursday Worship is 6 pm with communion, readings, candlelight and music. Saturday at 10 am we host an Easter Egg Hunt and a 6:30 pm concert by Ken Medema, “Resurrection — Songs for the Time Between,” meaningful, life enhancing, free and open to the public. Easter Morning we share an Easter Breakfast starting at 9 a.m. with joyous Easter Worship at 10:30 am. We are are 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org.
First Congregational UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Palm Parade begins at City Park at 9:30 a.m. No Sunday school. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday Service April 6 at 7 p.m. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Christ Crucified” Mark 15:21-39. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver the message “God’s Loving Provision’s For Us.” 1 John 1:6-10. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Communion will be served and a compassion moment presented. Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Barry Dundas will preach his sermon entitled “A Day of Remembrance” as we begin Holy Week.
For Holy week, all are invited to join us on Wednesday, April 5th, for our final 30-minute Taizé Worship from 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm for music, meditation, and communion. On Thursday, April 6, our sanctuary will be open for a come-and-go Maundy Thursday communion and a time of reflection from 7 p.m. to 8 pm. On Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m., a Good Friday Tenebrae service will be held starting at 7 p.m.
Living Word Church
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning – Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday
Evening – 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m.
Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776- 0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
Manhattan Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sunday. Located at 1000 Fremont, activities include faith formation starting at 9:30 am, Worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa. To worship with us online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 3:1-12 “The Taming of the Tongue” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Sunday School at 9am. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Peace’s Holy Week schedule includes worship on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. There will be a service of holy communion on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. and a Good Friday service on April 7 at 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 9, worship services will be at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. The 7 a.m. sunrise service will be outside. At 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday everyone is welcome to come to an Easter potluck brunch. Please bring an egg casserole, fruit or pastry.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesday Nights at 6 p.m.; Maundy Thursday Service @ 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Good Friday Service @ 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunrise Service @ 7 p.m.; Additional information at <http://stlukesmanhattan.org/>stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
Palm Sunday worship begins at 9:30 in City Park and processes to 10:15 Holy Eucharist & Blessing of Palms at the church. Holy Week Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday is Holy Eucharist in the Chapel at 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday Liturgy with Foot Washing is 7 p.m., Chapel. Good Friday Liturgy is 8 a.m., Stations of the Cross, 12 pm, and Seven Last Words, 6 p.m. Holy Saturday Great Vigil of Easter is at 8:30 p.m. Easter Day Holy Euch.arist Rite I, 8 a.m. and Rite II, 10 a.m. We are at 6th & Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
This Sunday we celebrate Palm/Passion Sunday with worship and Holy Communion at 10 am. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “Holy Week” based on the scripture of Matthew 21:1-11. Following worship, join us in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation.
On Maundy Thursday, April 6, we will host a covered dish meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by a worship service and communion. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan. 785-539-3921. Find us on Facebook.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
This week, Pastor Isabel Call will speak on claiming companions against all odds. All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Rd and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Aspects of Faith” based on Hebrews 11. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.