Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Lent Bible Studies are Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 3rd Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Robert Murphy is our guest speaker. The sermon text is from Matthew 9:14-15, and the title is “Why Fasting?” Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Distinct From the World, For the World” from Matthew 5:10-16. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and also online at fccmanhattan.org, is “How To Get Well” based on John 5:1-9.
Elders meet at 4 p.m. Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. is a Zoom chat with participants sharing current books folks are reading. Tuesday our Larson’s Women’s Group plans to take a bus trip to Concordia.
Wednesday, 6 p.m. is a Dave Ramsey Financial Peace class in Fellowship Hall. Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First
Congregational
UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Lorraine Ceniceros, Conference Minister, Kansas-Oklahoma Conference of the United Church of Christ will preach. Zoom option is available.
Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Confidence For Living And Dying” Psalm 31. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Thirst: The Most Human Word” John 19:28-30.
A communion will be served and a compassion moment presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran CHURCH
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “The Fragrance of Forgiveness” is from Gospel reading John 12: 1-8. Sunday School is at 9am and Confirmation class is at 11am.
Mid-week Lenten services are on Wednesdays at 6:30pm, these services will also be live streamed. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue our Lenten series called “Return to Me” in his sermon “Coming Home.”
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Come join us for Sunday School and Adult group at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. You may connect to virtual service on Facebook by entering Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center.
Catechism class will meet after worship.
Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:15 a.m. with supper at 6 p.m. followed by Lenten Worship at 7 p.m. To build your faith, call Pastor Scharf at 784-587-9400 for our “Hope in Christ” class schedule. God’s blessings to you.
Manhattan
Mennonite
This Sunday, April 3, Manhattan Mennonite will be providing worship on Zoom only. To obtain a link, email the church office: office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org. Rhonna Hargett will share her faith story as the message. Texts for preparation are Romans 12:4-8 and John 12: 1-8. Our Lenten worship theme for this Sunday is “From scarcity to abundance.”
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Jon Dunning will be preaching John 1:1-18 “Intense Like Camping.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Sunday worship includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and contemporary service at 11 a.m.
Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m. Wednesdays during Lent the worship service is at 6:30 p.m. For Holy Week, there are worship services on April 14 and 15, both at 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday April 17, worship times are 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday, 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service: Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Mid-Week Lent Services — Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy. 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom will continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
This Sunday, April 3, Pastor Isabel Call considers The Strenuous Contours of Enough. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Church” based on Acts 2:42-47. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.