Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Lent Bible Studies are Wednesdays at 7:00pm. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the March 20th Worship Service.
Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Exodus Chpt.20:7. The title of the sermon is Honoring the Name Above Every Name. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Follow Me” from Matthew 4:12-25. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) is “When God Gets What God Wants” based on Revelation 5:11-14. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m.
The Coordinating Council will meet Monday, 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Financial Peace class is Wednesday, 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall, and Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall. Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. we’ll be saying farewell with heartfelt appreciation to our From Cradles to Crayons Childcare Director, Brooke Murphy, who is moving out of the area.
First Congregational
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Forgiveness 101” Psalm 32:1-11. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Mother: The Most Earthly Word.” John 19:25-27.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue our Lenten series called “Return to Me” in his sermon “It is Good to Be Here.”
Manhattan
Mennonite
Join us at 1000 Fremont in Manhattan, or on Zoom (email manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com, or call the office at 785-539-4079 for a link) at 10:45 am, Sunday, for Worship. On the Third Sunday of Lent our theme is “From Earning to Receiving”. Pastor Melissa Atchison will bring the message. Faith Formation is offered at 9:30 am Sunday for all ages, in person.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 1:11b-2:8 “The Risk of the Cup Bearer “ Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday, 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Mid-Week Lent Services — Wednesdays @ 7:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary
Magdalene
Orthodox
This Friday at 6 p.m. we will serve Small Compline with the Second Stasis of the Akathist Hymn. Fr. Nikolai will be with us to serve Divine Liturgy this Saturday at 10 a.m. Our services for St. Gregory Palamas Sunday will be Saturday 5 p.m. Readers’ Great Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
Next week we continue our usual Lenten services: Monday Great Compline, Wednesday Lenten Vespers and Friday Small Compline with the Salutations of the Virgin, all at 6 p.m.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
The Second Sunday in Lent. Celebrant and Preacher will be The Rev. Margaret McGhee. Join us at 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist (Rite I) David Littrell will be the lector. 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist (Rite II) David Littrell will be the lector. Warren and Candie White will be the ushers.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom will continue to be offered, as well.
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
This Sunday, March 20, Pastor Isabel Call is joined by Ann Wiesner, Executive Director of the UU Women’s Federation, to explore Feminisms for the Future.
Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Lifting Others” based on Romans 12:14-21. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.