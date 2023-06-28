AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn this Sunday, 11a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online. Also, listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting. The Church Board meets this Sunday following services.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
Worship Service begins Sunday at 10:30 am. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the July 2nd Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Robert Murphy is our guest speaker. He will be preaching from John 3:18, and the title of the sermon is Where is Your Faith?
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing summer message series about Parables: Hidden in Plain Sight. Meeting at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Ave.). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Both in-house Worship Sunday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” from Daniel 9. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Special music provided by Craig Weston. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers and in-person dining.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message “The Nocebo Effect of Sin” based on Romans 6:12-23 at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship. Our worship is also online through our webpage. Sidewalk Sunday School for children is at 9:30 am. Saturday, July 8 is Family Fun Day for all ages!
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Christlike Spiritual Disciplines” various verses from the NIV Bible. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. Communion will be served. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the church. Children’s Bible study starts July 5 4-5 p.m. at the church.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
Join us for worship services at First Presbyterian Church July 2, 2023 at 801 Leavenworth, Manhattan. 8:30 a.m. is an outdoor service in the church’s friendship park. Sunday school is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Traditional service is held in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. The nursery for children 6 years old to preschool age is available from 8 a.m. to noon.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10:00 am; the 10:00 am service is livestreamed. Sunday, July 2, sermon: “Freedom”. Free community meals 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday. Visit our website www.flcmhk.org for our livestream link and information regarding our amazing ministries.
FIRST UNITED
METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. We will be celebrating the arrival of our new Senior Pastor, Donna Voteau, with one worship service at 10:30 a.m. She will offer her first sermon at FUMC entitled “Receive is Such a Loaded Word.” You can watch the service on our website, http://www.fumcmanhattan.com, or our Facebook page. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Following worship, we will have a potluck brunch in Fellowship Hall.
LIVING WORD
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible School or Prayer Group at 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service.)
MANHATTAN FRIENDS
Manhattan Friends (Quakers) are meeting July 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the UFM Building, 221 Thurston, in the Solar Room (in back). Meetings thereafter will be on the first Sunday of the month. Quiet Meeting and speaking meditation is followed by discussion and socializing. Everyone is welcome: Friends, Believers, Non-Believers, Agnostics, Nones. For more information call 785-320-0423.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 106 “The Lord’s Enduring Mercy” Visit http://ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
During the summer our unified Sunday worship is at 10:00 a.m., alternating between traditional and contemporary style service each week. The Peace-Full Pantry continues with its regular hours: Sunday from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday from 2-5 p.m., and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. We will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Schmidt has the message this week; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; Additional information at http://stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
A Celebration of the Holy Eucharist with Rev. Margaret McGhee, Celebrant, is at 9 am. Following worship, we will enjoy a time of fellowship. Lectio Divina, contemplation of Scripture, meets Saturdays at 11 a.m. St. Paul’s serves a free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday morning, 7 to 8:30 a.m. with the help of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP
We will be having a picnic at Tuttle Creek Outlet Park, Shelter No. 2, 4401 Pfeil Creek Circle. All are welcome to join from 4-8 p.m.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Peace and Hope” based on Romans 5:1-5. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.