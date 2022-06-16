Agape Family
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
LCMS Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the June 19 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from James 1:27 and the title is Father of the Fatherless. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Authority of Jesus Demonstrated” from Matthew 8:18-9:8. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian (Disciples of Christ)
We’re having a Father’s Day Jazz Service with a visiting jazz ensemble at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online (fccmanhattan.org). Dr. Bill McConnell’s message is “Heavenly Vision” based on Revelation 21:1-6. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m.
All are welcome at our Thursday Coffee Fellowship at Radina’s on the Hill, Thursday, 3 p.m. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Rest For God’s People” Hebrews 3 and 4. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his message series: Snapshot Of Who God Is.
The message “When Daddy Got Ahold Of God” Luke 6:40-56. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the summer. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620)717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. This Sunday services will be at 8:15 and 10 a.m., being led by Linda Davis. Her sermon will be “In Our Right Minds.” The 10 a.m. service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer.
Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we begin a new sermon series called “The Last Sermon” where we will hear 9 different guest preachers sharing their last sermon.
Pastor Melanie Nord will start this series with her sermon entitled “Everything is Meaningless (The Tedious Cycle of Life).
Manhattan Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church, 1000 Fremont on Sunday at 9:30 am for an informal time of fellowship. Special activities are also offered for children and youth. At 10:45 our worship will feature a message by Pastor Melissa Atchison.
Our Worship is live and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 119:97-112 “Sweeter Than Honey” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Peace’s summer worship schedule includes one service at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Peace-Full Food Pantry is open Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome.
St. Luke’s Lutheran
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary Magdalene
Our services for All Saints Sunday will be Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica. The faithful may wish instead to join the faithful of All Saints, Salina on their patronal feast day. Fr. Joseph Longfono will celebrate a Divine Liturgy at All Saints, Salina at 10 a.m.
Fr. Nikolai will be with us on Thursday June 23 to hear confessions and serve Great Vespers for the Feast of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist at 6 p.m. A pot-luck supper follows.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
Dr. Jim Orrick will be our guest this Sunday, June 19, at 10:30 am. All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, June 19, join us for Happy/Healing Father’s Day, with Rev Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Family Relationships” based on Ephesians 5:21-6:9. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.