Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible study begins at 9:30 am. VBS July 10-12; 6 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-K-sixth grade. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/8b2c07. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
We welcome Rev. Laurie Lewis as our Senior Minister. On her first Sunday with us, Pastor Laurie’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, in person and online at fccmanhattan.org, is “Stops on the Way to the Negeb” based on Genesis 11:27-12:9. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. This is Food Collection Sunday to support the ministry of the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Men’s Fellowship meets Tuesday, 8 a.m. at Vista for breakfast and Do Day Quilters meet Wednesday, 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. Coffee Fellowship is Thursday, 3 p.m. at Radina’s on Claflin. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Instructions for Mission” from Matthew 10:1-31. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “A Sacrifice Once For All” Hebrews 10:1-18. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his message series: “Love Where You...” The message “Love Where You Work” Colossians 3:22-24.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. The Great Plains annual conference starts July 22nd at 9 a.m. at McPherson Free Methodist Church. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “Why Do We Call Him Good?” is from Gospel reading Luke 10: 25-37. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance.
Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Mitch Todd will be offering his sermon for the fourth week in our summer series called “The Last Sermon.” To see a list of guest preachers throughout the summer please see our website.
Manhattan Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church,1000 Fremont on Sunday at 9:30 am for an informal time of fellowship. Special activities are also offered for children and youth. At 10:45 our Worship will feature a message by Pastor Melissa Atchison. Our Worship is live and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 41 “Blessed Is The One Who Considers The Poor” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
The summer worship schedule continues with one service Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Please visit www.peacemhk.org for more information about activities and ministries at Peace Lutheran Church.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service are Sunday at 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
The fourth Sunday after Pentecost and Breadbasket Sunday.
Celebrant and preacher is The Rev. Margaret McGhee with 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist (Rite I). David Littrell will be the lector. 10 a.m. is Holy Eucharist (Rite II with hymns). Patti & Mike Sexton will be the ushers.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego.
A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship OF MANHATTAN
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
This Sunday, July 10, join us for Reproductive Justice, with Rev. Dr. Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages. VBS July 25-28.
RCIA meets every Sunday at 11am in the church basement after Mass. Call 785-565-500 for more information. Loss of a Spouse GriefShare is July 20.
Register online at GriefShare.org. Weekend Masses are as follows: Saturday afternoons at 4:30 p.m. Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Patrick’s in Ogden is at 4:15p.m. on Saturdays only. Daily Mass is Monday at 5:20p.m, then Tuesday through Saturday at 7a.m.