AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave., with chairs spaced out for physical distancing. Pastor Jonathan Hupp will talk about “The Church wins in History” as Bluemont continues the “Now Matters Later” series. There is a nursery for infants and toddlers, while older children are currently remaining with their parents. More infomation and a recorded video of service is online at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. We will have extra masks available. For more information, call (785) 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. People can watch the online service by visiting the College Heights Baptist website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 2 worship service. Resumed Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Unable to offer nursery care at this time. Guest speaker for this Sunday is Robert Murphy, who is preaching from Act 1:8 and the title of sermon is “Evangelism in Action.” Call (785) 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house and online worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivers the message, “There’s power in the blood” from Hebrews 9. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “The Experience of Rest,” Psalm 37:1-11. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “God’s Math,” Matthew 14:13-21. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Communion will be served. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 03.7 FM. Continuing the sermon series “The Ten Commandments for today.” Rev. Barry Dundas giving the sermon “The Eighth Word.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Join for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Previous services and Bible Study videos are archived on the Facebook page. The theme will be “The Christian lives as wheat among the weeds.” Scripture readings are Joel 3:12-16, Romans 1:18-25 and Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43. Following coronavirus guidelines at Hope. Meets at 3560 Dempsey Road.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood preaching via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call (785) 537-7006.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship is in-person at 9 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Email office@flcmhk.org for details about times and how to sign-up to attend. Worship will be live streamed at 10 a.m., look for the link on our Facebook page and website firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
A traditional Sunday worship service is broadcast at 10:30 a.m. via the YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon entitled: “The Better Way.” All in-person worship and church activities continue to be suspended until further notice. For more information, call (785) 537-0518.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. Melissa Atchison will lead the service Sunday. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call (785) 539-4079.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery provided. RUF Campus Pastor Jon Dunning preaching Deuteronomy 31, “Strong & Courageous.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call (785) 274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
This Sunday, people are welcome to join for in-person worship at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask. Ushers will seat everyone at a safe distance from each other. The service Sunday will be contemporary in style. Worship services can also be viewed on Facebook, which are live streamed Sundays at 10 a.m. or viewed anytime thereafter on both Facebook and the church’s website. Visit peace-to-you.org. For Zoom links for Adult Bible Study or youth group, please contact the church office.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Services are now held at the new church location, 4801 Anderson Ave. Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Service of praise and worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call (785) 539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Small groups who agree to practice social distancing and cleaning protocols may begin to meet with the permission of the Rector. Large groups and worship are unable to meet. A service of spiritual communion will be streamed to Facebook with the Rev. Rex Matney preaching and presiding. Meets at 10 a.m. Sunday. Michael Donnelly will be the lector.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with options of listening from the car, sitting in the shade or if people would like a cooler environment, people are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on large screen television. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley preaching Sunday. Welcoming Amanda Arrington as the accompanist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday. Call (785) 539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J speaks of the power of getting faith to work in relationships with imagination in her talk, “Wow, I Could’ve Had a V-8!” Join by request to hear this second part or three talks streaming live via Facebook on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., we join Rev Rose Schwab, Senior Minister of the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, for “The Wisdom to Know the Difference.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Jesus Will,” based on Mark 1:40-42. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.