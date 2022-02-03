Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am.
The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Feb. 6 Worship Service.
Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor he will preaching from Exodus Chpt.17. The title of the sermon is How to Win Spiritual Battles. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, January 30, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver a message “The Gospel Life” from Philippians 3:1-11. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
This Sunday at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship, we observe Scout Sunday. This is an occasion when our young people give back to the chartered organizations that give them so much. Our Cub Scouts will be in uniform and will be participating in our worship by serving as greeters and passing out worship bulletins. They will be recognized in worship, along with their leaders, for their participation in Scouting, a program which values strengthening youth character, their family, community and faith. Message by Dr. Bill McConnell.
Men’s Fellowship meets Tuesday, 8 am at Vista. Do Day Quilters meet Wednesday, 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall we begin a Ramsey+ free series of classes. This is open to all. Call the church office for more information, 785-776-8790. Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 pm, Fellowship Hall. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere. See fccmanhattan.org for further information.
First Congregational UCC
Online worship and communion Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via Zoom. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “What Do I Lack” Matthew 19:16-30. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Restoring Your Spiritual Passion” from Psalm 63. A compassion report will be given and a communion served.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “The Armor of God” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10 a.m. service is live streamed. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. Confirmation resumes in February. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m.
Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.firstlutheranmanhattan.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue the sermon series “Messy Spirituality” in his sermon called “Being Odd.”
MANNHATTAN MENNONITE
Please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org for updated information on our Sunday, 10:45 am Worship meeting location plans and a zoom link for our service. We will decide if remote worship only (Zoom) is necessary from week to week, based on updated information from our health department.
Pastor Melissa will continue the message series from Ephesians highlighting God’s faithfulness. Our in-person worship is at our meetinghouse at 1000 Fremont, and Faith Formation is offered for all ages, when it is safe to do so, at 9:30 am on Sundays.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 24:44-48 “The Mission of the Church.” Sunday school at 9am. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
Our services this weekend, commemorating Our Father Among the Saints, Photius the Great, Patriarch of Constantinople, will be Saturday 5 p.m. Readers’ Great Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica.
Due to a prior commitment this weekend on Fr. Nikolai’s part, our first Saturday Divine Liturgy for February has been postponed a week to February 12.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Essential Tenants” taken from the scripture 1 Corinthians 15:1-11. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington.
Following worship we have a time of fellowship with coffee and conversation. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Next Sunday’s service, on February 6, will be on Zoom only. Visit uufm.net to learn if future services will meet both on Zoom and in-person. You can watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
Find links to join us for virtual services at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, February 6, Pastor Isabel Call explores Hope and Faith in Humanity. Services begin at 10:45 am, on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Day by Day” based on I Peter 4:7-11. Adult fellowship and class at 10. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.