Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Advent Bible Study will be Wednesday, December 15 and 22, at 7:00 pm. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Dec. 12th Worship Service. The Sunday School hour begins at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. He will be preaching from Exodus 12:29-42, and the title of the sermon is Taking God at His Word. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message ‘The Angelic Announcement of the Birth of Jesus to the Shepherds” from Luke 2:1-20. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message on the 3rd Sunday of Advent at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship is “The First Disciple” based on Luke 1:30-45. Our service is in person and online. This week Men’s Fellowship will meet on Tuesday, 8 a,.m. at Vista. Youth Group meets Tuesday, 6 p.m. at church DWF Larson Group meets Wednesday at 2 p.m. College Fellowship will have a Zoom discussion Thursday at 6 p.m. For full information please see fccmanhattan.org We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Join us for the annual Christmas Pageant. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Expect the Messiah” Matthew 11:1-5.
Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Saved and Certain” from 1 John. A missions report will be given.
An administrative board meeting follows the service. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. No Wednesday Bible study until January 12th. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue celebrating Advent with Lessons and Carols featuring music by our vocal choirs, and many of our instrumental groups. Join us on Christmas Eve candle lighting services at 5:00pm for a Contemporary service or at 7 p.m. or 11 p.m. for Traditional Services. Communion will be offered at the 11 p.m. service.
Manhattan Mennonite Church
The church offers Sunday Faith Formation at 9:30 for all ages, and 10:45 Worship in person and on Zoom. We meet at 10th and Fremont in Manhattan. Sunday Worship will include a child-narrated story and Pastor Melissa Atchison’s message “Dare to Imagine God’s Song,” for our 3rd Sunday in Advent. Email: office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079 for information.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 23:50-56 “The Burial of Our Lord” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
This Sunday is the Sunday School Christmas program at both 9 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be a part of the services. The Community Christmas Dinner will be on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up to-go dinners from St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball. Everyone is welcome!
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are invited to join us for a Christmas Cantata on Dec. 19 at 6:00 pm. We will also have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 7:00 pm. Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class cnd Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Mid-week Advent Service-Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Services — Happy Birthday Jesus at 4 p.m. and Worship Service at 7:30 p.m. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
Our services this weekend, Saturday 5 p.m. Readers’ Great Vespers and ÐSunday 10 a.m. Typica will commemorate Our Father Among the Saints, Spyridon the Wonderworker, Bishop of Tremithus.
St. Paul’s
The service of Holy Eucharist will be presided & preached by the Rev. Margaret McGhee. Anastasia Cunningham will be the lector.
Pat Pesci & Betsy Barrett will be the ushers. We are lovingly trying to protect everyone at St. Paul’s and we are trying very much to keep our doors open so that we all may continue to gather and worship together.
Unitarian
Universalist
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom.
On Sunday, December 12, Pastor Isabel Call explores Opening the Doors. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at <http://www.uufm.net,/>uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Mirror” based on James 1:22-25. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.