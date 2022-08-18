Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 21st Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. The sermon text is from Mark 12:28-34 and the title is Power Listening. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
First Christian hosts the Legacy of John Dinner for benefit of the Kansas Christian Home on Saturday, 5 p.m. At our 10:30 a.m. in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) communion worship on Sunday, Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message “God’s Words in Your Mouth” based on Jeremiah 1:4-10. Church School classes are at 9:30 a.m. Choir rehearsals resume at 8:30 a.m. and new participants are most welcome. Our director is Dean Armstead. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, August 21, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Gospel Growth, Gospel Judgement, Gospel Gain” from Mathew 13:24-52. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Stewardship” Genesis 1 and 2 Corinthians 9. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his message series: Escaping The Cage of.... The message “Worry” 1 Corinthians 7:32. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m. with Holy Communion at both services, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer.
Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “Enough” is from Gospel reading Luke13:10-17. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m.
Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Pastor Barry Dundas will begin a new sermon series called “Making Sense of the Bible” with his sermon entitled “Making Sense of the Bible.”
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching on “Core Values.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran Church
Join us Sunday for worship at either the traditional service at 9 a.m. or the contemporary service at 11 a.m. Between services we celebrate starting a new year of Sunday School, faith formation opportunities, and Bible studies with our “Back to Church” event for all ages. Check out our website www.peacemhk.org
Thank you for your service to our community.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Sabbath” based on the scriptures of Isaiah5:9-14 and Luke 13:10-17.
Our accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Following worship we have a time of coffee, snacks, and conversation. Contact information is 785-539-3921, trinity1110@sbcglobal.net, and you will find us on Facebook.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel.
This Sunday, August 21, join us for Blessing of the Backpacks, with Rev. Dr. Isabel Call. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Near to God” based on James 4:6-10.
Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.