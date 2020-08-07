AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk for more information. Visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Chairs spaced out for physical distancing. Pastor Jonathan Hupp talking about “Final Judgment,” as Bluemont continues the “Now Matters Later” series.
There is a nursery for infants and toddlers, while older children are currently remaining with their parents. More inforomation and recorded video of service is online at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship will be at the church at 10:30 am. Sunday. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines.
Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. Will have extra masks available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Also live streaming the service Sunday. Visit the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 9 worship service. Resumed Sunday School Classes at 9:15 a.m. Unfortunately, College Heights Baptist is unable to offer nursery care at the present time. The pastor, Lentz Upshaw, preaching from Revelation 22:1-5 and the title of the sermon is “Find Your Garden.” Call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream on the Youtube Channel at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. on YouTube.
Pastor John Parsley delivers the message, “Jesus, Our Champion,” from Hebrews 2:5-8. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the online worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook.
Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org for more information.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Guest sermon by Rev. Brett Roes via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice.
For details see, uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church, at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Hope For The Discouraged,” Psalm 42:1-11. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “Big Trouble in a Small Boat,” Matthew 14:22-33.
It will be shared on the Facebook page. A mission’s report will be presented. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
Holding a limited in-person traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via the YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon on Matthew 14:22-33. All other activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join Sunday at 10:30 am online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. This week, continuing the sermon series, “The Ten Commandments for Today.” Rev. Barry Dundas giving the sermon, “The Ninth Word.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the theme “The Christian seeks spiritual treasure.” Worship Lessons are 1 Kings 3:5-12, Romans 8:28-30 and Matthew 13:44-52. Bible class begins at 9 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope. Previous services and Bible study videos are archived on the Facebook page. To build faith, contact Pastor Scharf at 785-587-9400 for Hope in Christ classes.
KEATS-RILEY
UNITED
METHODIST
Keats worship at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Riley worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Meeting in the church building.
Join services on Facebook streaming live at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Visit facebook.com/jrpumc/live.
Bruce and Sandy Ferguson are the pastors.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery provided.
Adam McKinney preaching Genesis 15 “The Covenant.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
People are welcome to join for in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Please wear a mask. Ushers will seat everyone at a safe distance from each other. The service Sunday will be traditional in-style.
Worship services can also be viewed on Facebook, live-streamed Sundays at 10 a.m. or viewed anytime thereafter on both Facebook and the church’s website, peace-to-you.org.
For Zoom links for adult Bible study or youth group, please contact the church office.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Services are now held at the new location, 4801 Anderson Ave.
Traditional worship services on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Service of praise and worship at 11 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced.
Visit stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN
CHAPEL
Offering a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday.
As the day falls within the post-festal period of the Feast of the Transfiguration, the order for Transfiguration will be followed.
Due to the pandemic, no coffee-hour will be served following the Liturgy.
This will be the only service offered at the chapel this month.
So that the faithful may offer worship from their homes, complete service texts for reader’s services for all Sundays and the Feast of the Dormition are available for download from the chapel calendar at orthodoxkansas.org.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Small groups who agree to practice social distancing and cleaning protocols may begin to meet with the permission of the Vestry.
The Encore Shop and the Happy Kitchen will continue to be closed. This Sunday is the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost.
David Littrell presiding and Deacon Dillon Green preaching. Anastasia Cunningham will be the lector.
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Sunday worship is streamed from the church with a small group of clergy and lay ministers in person.
Children’s Chapel from 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday, after which proceeding with morning prayer service that will be streamed live on Facebook.
New meeting time at 10 a.m. Sunday.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
All are welcome to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego.
A link to online worship services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship at 10 a.m. with options of listening from the car, sitting in the shade, or if people would like a cooler environment, people are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on a large screen TV.
Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley preaching Sunday.. Amanda Arrington is the pianist.
Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921 or email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net.
Visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J speaks Sunday on spiritually opening to the “more” and “better of life,” as she shares from Joseph Murphy’s book, “The Power of the Subconscious Mind.”
Join Sunday at 10:30 a.m. by request for streaming live service via Facebook.com/Unity of Manhattan Live.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time.
Join for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find links at uufm.net/zoom.
This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., the UU Fellowship of Manhattan joins Rev. Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Topeka, for “Protest and Prayer: Transformation by Courageous Love.“
Visit uufm.net for more information.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Knows Our Needs,” based on Matthew 6:5-8.
Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join us in-person or online for worship Sunday.
New service times at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Livestream available at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages for livestream and other information. Westview Community on Sunday is continuing the sermon series: Bring the Heat.