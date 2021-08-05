Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk>https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, August 8, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Nehemiah’s Story: Renew — Rebuild — ReShape” from Nehemiah 1 and 2. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Nate McClendon will give the message this Sunday at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship which can be experienced in person or online by going to our fccmanhattan.org webpage or our YouTube channel fccmanhattan. At worship this Sunday we will have Blessing of the Backbacks for all folks engaged in education
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Lord Our Refuge” Nahum 1. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Disciples Abide” John 8:31-38 The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A missions report will be given. No Bible Study on Wednesdays for the Summer. Masks are mandatory for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 9 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “Braving the Wilderness,” based on the book of the same name by Brene Brown. Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon “No More Bad Blood.”
Trinity
Presbyterian Church
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Preaching to the Choir” taken from the scripture of Ephesians 4:25-5:2. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship we have fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce and home baked goodies. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 119:81-96 “I Will Never Forget Your Precepts” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
This Sunday we will celebrate the Affirmation of Baptism of one of the Youth at the 9:30 worship service. Beginning Aug. 22, Peace will offer two services, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. with the Christian Education hour at 10 a.m. Visit www.peace-to-you.org for updates and ministry opportunities.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
Please pray for the repose of the soul of The Reverend Art Rathbun. Father Art passed away late Sunday night at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. In his last week, he was surrounded by his wife, children, and many friends.
It is with sadness that we report Art’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Additional information will be shared later this week. Notes of condolence may be sent to Art’s wife Theresa Rathbun at 1325 Quarry Ln., Manhattan, KS 66502.
We are lovingly trying to protect everyone at St. Paul’s and we are very much trying to keep our doors open so that we all may continue to gather and worship together.
The vestry and I have made a decision to follow the CDC guidelines. Wearing a mask to all services at St. Paul’s will be mandatory until further notified.
The CDC recommendation for our situation in Riley County at this time is that all wear masks indoors including those that are vaccinated.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan
This Sunday, the Fellowship will be open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Masks are required for everyone older that age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, August 8, Rev Rose Maldonado Schwab of Shawnee Mission UU Church in Lenexa, Kansas, joins us. She shares Darwin’s Mistake, at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND
David Pape’s message this week will be “Sharing Hope”, based on Acts 13:1-12. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us in-person Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join us online at 10:45 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.