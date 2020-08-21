AGAPE FAMILY
Join online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Listen to sermons at: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, visit AgapeFamily.org or call 785-539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People may enter the chuwrch or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship service Sunday at 10:30 am. Following the no-contact, social distancing guidelines. Please wear a mask if you are able to do so. Christ Lutheran will have extra masks available. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The service will also continue to be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Gathering again Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. Following the required social distancing guidelines and face masks are required. Live streaming the service online at the website. Look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 23 worship service. Resumed Sunday School classes at 9:15 a.m. Unable to offer nursery right now. Pastor Lentz Upshaw will preach from Isaiah 37:14-20. The title of the sermon is “How should you pray in desperate times?” Call 785-537-7744 for questions.
BLUEMONT
Gathering in-person at 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. Jonathan Hupp will talk about “Sidetracked or Stirred?” as Bluemont begins a two-part message series called “Anticipation,” based on the Old Testament book of Haggai. KidSpace ministry for infant, toddlers and preschoolers Sunday. More information and link to recorded video of worship services at bluemont.church.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house worship and livestream at 10:30 a.m. on the YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Parsley delivers the message, “Hard lessons from Kerith,” from 1 Kings 17:1-7. No nursery or children’s Sunday School until further notice.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld leading the online worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Connect through First Christian Manhattan on Facebook. Following the live worship experience, this service and previous worship services can be seen by subscribing to FCC Manhattan on YouTube. Visit fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach via facebook.com/uccmanhattanks. Sunday School classes for all ages meets at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers until further notice. For details, visit uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church, located at 1231 Poyntz Ave., will be open for Sunday School at 10 a.m. The lesson is “Overcoming Fear” Psalm 91:1-16. Worship in the church is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith’s message is “Who Do You Say That I Am,” Matthew 16:13-20. It will be shared on the church’s Facebook page. Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held via Zoom. Contact Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for meeting code and password. For all church activities, a mask and social distancing is mandatory.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Holding worship in-person at 9 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Students of any age can drop off their backpack to be “blessed” or attend the Backpack Blessing at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Look for the link on the Facebook page and website, firstlutheranmanhattan.org. Meals continue to be served outside Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join on Sunday at 10:30 am online on the website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. This service will also be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on KMAN 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week beginning the sermon series, “It’s a Stranger Thing,” looking at some of the strange encounters people had with God in the Bible. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Adam and the Stranger.”
FIRST
PRESBYTERIAN
A limited in-person traditional Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Anybody wishing to attend needs to call the church office at 785-537-0518 to be added to the list no later than Friday at noon. Continuing to broadcast the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/firstpresmanhattan). Rev. Jason Pittman delivering the sermon, “Jesus 101.” All other church activities are suspended until further notice. For more information, call 785-537-0518.
HOPE LUTHERAN
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible class begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Previous services and Bible studies are archived on the Facebook page. Hope meets at 3560 Dempsey Rd.
Social distancing guidelines are followed at Hope.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Holding a Zoom worship service Sunday. The service will be led by Kristine Regehr. The meeting will open up at 10:30 a.m. and the service will start at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. To join, please email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call 785-539-4079
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Meets at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery provided. Pastor Brian Hough preaching Luke 18:1-8, “The Annoyingly Persistent Widow.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. Call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
In-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. This week’s service is traditional in format. It can also be viewed online at Peace’s Facebook page. It will be live at 10 a.m. and can be viewed anytime thereafter on Facebook or Peace’s website, peace-to-you.org. Back to School Blessing & Brownies is Sunday at 4 p.m. on church grounds.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Services are now held at the new location, 4801 Anderson Ave. Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Service of praise and worship -at 11 a.m. Social distancing precautions will be enforced. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Due to ongoing social distancing measures, in-person worship is postponed indefinitely. Join us on Sundays on Facebook for morning prayer. which is streamed live at 9 a.m. For live streaming, go to facebook.com/stpaulsmhk between 9 and 9:45 a.m. People can also watch the whole service at a later time. Fr. Shawn Streepy presiding this Sunday. People can join the virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom immediately after the service by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366466370? Meeting ID: 853 6646 6370 Passcode 905818.
TRINITY BAPTIST — WAMEGO
All are welcome to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Meets at 16655 W Hwy 24 in Wamego. A link to online services is available at trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. with options of listening from the car, sitting in the shade, or if people would like a cooler environment, people are invited to sit in the sanctuary and watch the service on a large screen TV. Please social distance between family units and wear a mask. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “Identity Theft.” Scriptures are Exodus 1:8-14 and Matthew 16:13-20. Amanda Arrington is the pianist. Meets at 1110 College Ave. Church office hours are 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 785-539-3921, email trinity1110@sbcglobal.net or visit trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITY
Reverend B J Banks shares about living more fully in her talk, “Like Breathing, Life is Giving and Receiving.” Sunday streaming service at 10:30 a.m. Join Unity of Manhattan Live on Facebook by request.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP OF MANHATTAN
The UU Fellowship is not holding in-person services at this time. Join us for virtual Sunday services on Zoom. Find the links at uufm.net/zoom. This Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., Rev Jonalu Johnstone shares “Persons or a People? Tensions Between Individuality and Community in Our Churches and Culture.” Visit uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Jesus Priorities,” based on Luke 5:31. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Sunday, Worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Join in-person or online Sunday. Service times are at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Livestream available at 10:45 a.m.,Sunday. Visit westviewcommunity.com/messages.