Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live stream our service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 15th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Psalm 63. The title of the sermon is Love Worth Dying For! Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “Nehemiah’s Story: Renew, Rebuild, Reshape” from Nehemiah 2:13-18; 4:6-9. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Nate McClendon will give the message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship. We offer in person worship and online as well, just go to our webpage fccmanhattan.org and click "watch." Nate's message will be "Hesed: Love that Goes Beyond, The book of Ruth, Part 2."
First
Congregational
UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
First Free Methodist
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is "A Prayer for Mercy" Genesis 18. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will have the message, "Disciples Serve" 1 Peter 4. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. An administrative board meeting follows the service. Wednesday Bible study resumes September 8. Masks are mandatory for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Mennonite
Please join us on Zoom this Sunday August 15 at 10:45 am to hear Georgia Metz deliver the message, "Receiving the Kingdom that Cannot Be Shaken." She will be sharing Children's Moments as well. Bob Atchison is leading the worship and Cathy Bitikofer will provide music. Scripture readers are Myrna Bartel and Dale Hershberger. Due to climate control issues with our sanctuary's cooling system, we will not meet in the church this coming Sunday, August 15. To receive a Zoom link, please email the church office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 50 "The Cattle On A Thousand Hills" Visit <http://ManhattanPres.com>ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran Church
Worship this Sunday is at 9:30 a.m. with Adult Bible Study at 10:45. On August 22, Peace kicks off another great Sunday School year with new worship times, 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. and Christian Education for all ages at 10:00 a.m. Please visit www.peace-to-you.org for more information.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at <http://www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org>www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley's sermon is "Someone" taken from the scripture of
Luke 8:40-48. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship we have fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Farmers' Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce and home baked goods. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan
This Sunday, the Fellowship will be open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Masks are required for everyone older that age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, August 15, the Rev Lynnda White, of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, Illinois, joins us to ask Who Is Human, and How Can We Tell? Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape's message this week will be "Unselfish," based on James 4:1-6. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us in-person Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join us online at 10:45 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.