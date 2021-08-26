Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Sermon will be conducted by Jeff Taylor. Patrick O’Neal will assist, if needed.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live stream our service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Aug. 22 nd
Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Exodus 1:1-7.
The title of the sermon is Your Problems Are Not Bigger Than God Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, August 29, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our
YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship is “Detours on the Way of Faith” based on Mark 7:24-37. Our worship is in person and online through our webpage, fccmanhattan.org.
This Sunday we will have a Time of Remembrance at the end of the service for Sharon Purvis, a devoted member of the congregation who gave of herself in so many wonderful ways. Following the Remembrance, there will be a chicken dinner celebration in Fellowship Hall with personal tributes to Sharon by the church family.
First
Congregational
UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The New Jerusalem” Revelation 21 & 22. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will have the message “Disciples Pray” Matthew 6:5-15. Communion served and compassion moment presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study resumes September 8. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
First Lutheran Church
The church welcomes our new pastor, Reverend Stephen Haverlah! Worship in person this Sunday August 29 with Pastor Stephen presiding and preaching at 8:15 and 10 am, livestream at 10. Free meals for everyone to-go Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 6 pm.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online for our Welcome Back Sunday. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “Braving the Wilderness,” based on the book of the same name by Brene Brown. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Singing With Strangers.”
Manhattan Mennonite Church
Please join us on Zoom only for our Worship on Sunday, August 29. We regret that our sanctuary climate control is undergoing renovation and will likely not be in working order by Sunday. Georgia Metz will bring the message, and our worship leader is Linda Lewis. Music will be provided by Jean Krahn. Cappy Becker will share the Children’s Message. To receive a Zoom invitation link please email the church at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org no later than 5 pm Friday, August 27.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching on our Core Value of being Dependent Upon the Means of Grace. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran Church
A new adult Bible Study, “Connections” kicks off this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. “Bible Alive” study and Sunday School classes for ages 4 through 12 are also Sunday at 10:00 a.m. The traditional service is at 9:00 a.m. and the contemporary service is at 10:00 a.m. The traditional service may be viewed live on-line at Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page or viewed on Facebook or at www.peace-to-you.org after the service. Visit the website for information on youth and other ministries at Peace.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at <http://www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org>www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
St. Luke’s
Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity
Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Surface Tension” taken from the scripture of Mark 7:1-8. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington.
Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning.
Following worship we have fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce and home baked goods. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921.
Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service. Masks are required for everyone older that age 4, regardless of vaccination status.
We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, August 29, Rev Kent McKusick, of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Ames, Iowa, invites you to Bring Your Cares Through the Door. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God’s Child”, based on Psalm 139:13-14. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us for Worship in City Park this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Celebrate with Baptism, Worship, Community and Games to follow! Lunch provided.