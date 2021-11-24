Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: <https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk>https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worshipå at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 28th Worship Service. During this Sunday’s School hour (9:15 a.m.) we will gather in the sanctuary to hear The Bennos share their missionary experiences with us.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. However, Greg Benno will be our guest speaker this Sunday. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship on the First Sunday of Advent is “God, Drawing Near” based on Luke 21:25-36. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. Cub Scouts will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. For full information on our church activities, please see fccmanhattan.org.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Lorraine Ceniceros, K-O Conference Minister-elect will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person.
The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will begin our Advent sermon series, “Do Not Be Afraid”. Rev. Melanie Nord will give the sermon, “Zechariah and the Angel.”
Manhattan Mennonite
Sunday November 28 we begin preparation for the coming of Christ during our Advent season. Faith Formation for all ages begins at 9:30 and our in-person and Zoom worship begins at 10:45. Please contact the church office at <mailto:office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org>office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org no later than Friday to request a Zoom link. Pastor Melissa Atchison will bring the message, music will be led by Cathy Bitikofer and Karen Franz, and Bob Atchison will lead the worship service. We meet at 1000 Fremont, everyone is invited and welcome to join us.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Elder Ryan Cyr will be preaching 1st John 1:1-12 “Good News for Suffering Exiles” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class cnd Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Mid-week Advent Service-Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM.. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
This weekend we resume our offering of Readers’ Great Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday evenings which had been suspended due to the pandemic. Our services this weekend, commemorating the Holy Righteous Martyr Stephen the New, will be Saturday Vespers at 5 p.m. and Sunday Typica at 10 a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at <http://www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org>www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity Presbyterian
We welcome you to our worship service at 10 a.m.on this First Sunday of Advent. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Hope” taken from the scripture of
Luke 21:25-36. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Special music provided by Lily Brooks-Kanost, violinist. Following worship this Sunday we invite the congregation fellowship time. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status.
We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, November 28, Rev Jill Jarvis presents The Silences of History, through a Lens of Grace. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Stand Firm” based on Philippians 4:1-5. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.