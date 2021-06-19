Ann Redmon’s hundreds of daylilies brighten the corner at the home of her and her husband, Dave. The two-thirds-acre plot includes around 900 daylilies and seedlings, hundreds of other flowers and several types of trees.
The flowers are one of the highlights of the upcoming Riley County Extension Master Gardener Garden Tour June 26. The tour is usually earlier in the summer, before daylilies bloom, but the Redmons’ garden and that of Laura and Don Hall offer the chance to see the brightly colored blooms. Redmon likes to keep a more natural garden and let things spread as they please.
“A lot of things are messy but that’s the kind of garden I like,” she said.
Redmon is a member of the Flint Hills Daylily Society and has several registered hybrids with the American Daylily Society. She studied horticulture in college but started growing daylilies regularly when she and Dave moved into their current home in 2000.
Since then, she’s started “hybridizing,” which involves putting the pollen from one variety of daylily onto the bloom of another to create a new variety. Her first registered hybrid was in 2013. She created a yellow daylily with a green center (called a green throat) named “Hannah Banana,” after her granddaughter. Obviously, yellow represents a banana, but the green also represents the fruit. “I like my bananas green,” Redmon said.
Since then, she’s created several others including “Grape Jakespectations,” “Kansas Twister,” and “Wildcat Starry Nights.”
“I have no idea what I’m going to get,” Redmon said. “I come out and it’s a surprise.”
Redmon said when people hear “daylily,” they usually picture an orange or yellow flower, but the flower comes in a huge variety of colors, from purple to red to green. Some have smaller blooms, others have up to 12-inch blooms. Some are rounder and others are “spidery” with longer petals. She said the variety is her favorite part of planting daylilies.
“It’s just endless,” she said.
Redmon said daylilies are fairly easy to care for, especially once they get established. She said they like lots of sunlight and water as they are growing but once they are full grown, they don’t need as much.
Some of the flowers bloom early in the summer, some mid-season and some late, and each bloom only lasts for one day.
“You have a different combination every day,” Redmon said.
2021 RILEY COUNTY EXTENSION MASTER GARDENER GARDEN TOUR
The tour is from 8 a.m. to noon June 26. Tickets are not required. The group suggests a $10 donation. Proceeds benefit the K-State Gardens. More information is available at 785-537-6350 and riley.k-state.edu/events.
Gardens
Dave and Sonya Baker, 2626 Sumac Drive
Laura and Don Hall, 3115 Harahey Ridge
Tom Phillips/Dr. Debra Doubek, 1530 Barrington Drive
Ann and Dave Redmon, 2232 Cedar Acres
Sarah and Michael Wesch, 204 Delaware Ave.
Judy and Pate Willingham, 324 Fordham Road
Kansas State University Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.