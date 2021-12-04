Walter Isaacson is a professor of history at Tulane, former editor of Time, past CEO of the Aspen Institute, and author of several best-selling biographies, including books on Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs and Henry Kissinger. In “The Code Breaker,” he turns his attention to a person whose name is probably not as familiar to most readers but whose achievements are arguably on a par with his other subjects.
Jennifer Doudna is a biochemist. She and her colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their role in the development of gene-editing techniques, commonly known as CRISPR. Isaacson argues that “The invention of CRISPR and the plague of COVID will hasten our transition to the third great revolution of modern times,” each centered on one of “the three fundamental kernels of our existence: the atom, the bit, and the gene.”
In many respects, Code Breaker is a history of the development of biotechnology, DNA, RNA and gene editing over the past few decades, from the discovery of DNA’s double-helix structure in the 1950s to the development of Messenger RNA vaccines to fight COVID-19 in the last two years. Doudna is the central focus, but we also are introduced to the lives and work of many of her colleagues, role models, competitors and other scientists in this relatively new field of inquiry. I was struck by how timely this book is. Isaacson could not have known when he started his research that his lead character and her research partner would win the Nobel Prize or that anti-COVID mRNA-based vaccines would be developed in record time just weeks before the book’s publication.
Isaacson stresses the importance of basic science — pursuing research based on curiosity about nature rather than out of concern for practical applications. His narrative, however, also covers a lot of entrepreneurial aspects of biotech as a competitive enterprise, including the scramble to be first to publish new findings and to get patents and the creation of companies to commercialize new discoveries. Most impressive, perhaps, was the rapid mobilization of competing human and laboratory resources to respond to the COVID pandemic. Some of the characters — including James Watson and Chinese-American researcher Feng Zhang — come across as flawed, but Isaacson treats them sympathetically.
Code Breaker also deals with some of the ethical issues raised by CRISPR. The ability to alter genes provides the possibility not only of developing new therapies and vaccines but also risks of changing the humanity for future generations. Opinion is divided within the scientific community on whether or not to use this power. Doudna has been at the forefront of those urging caution. At the other end of the spectrum have been people like He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist who announced in 2018 that he had altered the genes of twins born that year to eliminate susceptibility to AIDS. Whatever his motivations — apparently a mixture of wanting to help humanity and seeking fame — things did not turn out well. His actions were widely condemned by the scientific community and he was convicted in China of “illegal medical practice,” fined, sent to jail for three years, and banned for life from work reproductive science (p. 332).
I found this book informative and enjoyable. Its short chapters, numerous photos of the individuals being discussed, and conversational style made for a much quicker read than I had anticipated. I think most other readers will enjoy it as well. The Code Breaker is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.