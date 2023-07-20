Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 18 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members and one guest (Brent Jones). Club President Tepe led the meeting. Warren Prawl led the song, Treavor Heeney led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Announcements were made by President Elect Karl Dean. Solarians Pam Fajen, Vera Williams, Charlie Sargent and Doug Ackley traveled to Concordia last Saturday, July 15, to attend the Charter Party and Installation of Officers for the new Concordia Kiwanis Club. The attendees reported that the Concordia Kiwanis Club members were enthusiastic and already have plans to start middle school and high school Kiwanis programs. At our meeting today, Cheryl and Brent Jones submitted applications for Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club membership. Our board of directors will review the applications and vote on membership at our July 19 Board of Directors meeting.
President-elect Dean turned the meeting over to Solarian Karen Medlin, who introduced representatives from the Be Able Community Center in Manhattan, Scott Voos, Jarad Garren and Amanda Hodges. Voos is the executive director and he started Be Able about three years ago. Garren is the operations director and Amanda Hodges is a volunteer and is a mentor to clients. Voos said that Be Able engages with those in adversity by creating connections, cultivating skills, and opening doors of opportunity. They serve the most marginalized in our community, those going through homelessness, unemployment, addictions and mental illness. Their strategy for helping clients is housing, enrollment, health and wellness and long-term mentorship.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Our next meeting will be Tuesday, July 25, and Solarian Tim Lindemuth will provide photos and narratives about his vacation in Europe this summer.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mitzi Richards opened the July 13 meeting by welcoming guests Jaiden Jimenez, son of Rotarian Felix Jimenez and Rebecca Katzenmaier, co-owner of Capstone 3D.
Richards recognized Dale Bradley, who serves on the District Rotary Finance Committee. Bob Ward, Foundation Chair, awarded four Paul Harris Fellows (PHF). Cup money this month goes to Shepherd’s Crossing.
Rebecca Gould introduced Todd Holmberg, executive director of McCain. Holmberg expressed thanks to the community for private and corporate sponsorships. He encouraged members to become a Friend of McCain and described the associated benefits.
He shared data on ticket sales and fundraising efforts. The lineup for the 2023-24 season includes magic, ukuleles, dance, musicals, rock ‘n’ roll, and so much more. Single tickets go on sale July 24. Check the website for the complete lineup.
In honor of Holmberg’s presentation, the book, “Every Little Letter” was donated to Oliver Brown Elementary. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were first North/South at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game July 17, while Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were first East/ West. Suzanne Crawford and Katha Hurt were second North/South and Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were second East/West.
Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were third North/South and first in flight B, while Graham Rose and Larry Lord were third East/West and second in flight B. Tom and Pat O’Grady were second in flight B North/South.
The duplicate club meets each Monday at the Senior’s Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
On July 3, twenty-seven members and two guests attended the Flint Hills Woodturners Club meeting at 1921 Barnes Road in Manhattan.
Member Steve Bietau demonstrated finial turning, mostly associated with Christmas ornaments. Design considerations were presented in a slide show.
Turning was started with a 2-inch by 2-inch by 6 inch maple block, held in a chuck. Demonstration information included use of the golden mean (1.618 to 1) for length and top to bottom ratios, various tools, and tool grinds. A “Finial Chucky” was recommended for support of the small distal end as you work back toward the headstock.
The next Club meeting will be Aug 5 at 9 a.m. for a demonstration of a snowflake Christmas ornament. Contact Club president David Delker (fhwpresident@gmail.com) for more information.