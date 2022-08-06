Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge
North American Pairs games were held by the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club on July 25 and August 1.
Linda Schottler and Amit Chakrabarti were first, Nancy Ryan and Carol reinch were second, Katha Hurt and Katie Philp were third, Lyn and Scott Patterson were fourth, and Pam Bales and Connie Noble were fifth in July. Amit Chakrabarti and Elizabeth Jankord won on August 1. Lyn Patterson and Nancy Ryan were second, Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs were third, Nancy Gugler and Georgia Reynolds were fourth, Debbie Fair and Linda Schottler were fifth, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were sixth.
The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the July 28 meeting by welcoming guests Debbi Thompson, Joel Garver, Logan Cone, Keeton Lee, John Ford, Carter Richards, and Jordan Erickson.
Rotarian Dale Bradley introduced Chris Klieman, head football coach for K-State. Klieman commented on the roster, the NIL (name, image and likeness rules), the impact of COVID, the transfer portal and more. Team core values are discipline, commitment, toughness, and selflessness. Klieman is excited about the talent of the team, yet has concerns about depth.
Klieman remarked that guardrails are needed for the NIL, i.e. losing players to schools that immediately give a signing bonus. Likewise, the transfer portal needs guardrails so players can’t enter anytime during the season. Forty players are in their third, fourth or fifth years in the program, which speaks to positive relationships being forged.
He said COVID cut out 18 months of travel to Manhattan for recruiting purposes. It is difficult to conceive of the support for athletics and the community unless recruits visit. Recruiting efforts have been more productive in 2022. In responding to offensive changes with Collin Klein, offensive coordinator, and Adrian Martinez, starting quarterback, Klieman said, “Just be there on Sept. 3.”
Klieman praised the character of his players with examples of Will Howard remaining loyal to K-State and Deuce Vaughn signing autographs well after camp ended. Klieman encouraged everyone to cheer on the Cats at the first home game.
Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Tuesday at the Blue Hills Room. We had nine members join the meeting and two guests: Bryan Pelis, Jr. and Jeff Sutton. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. John Schlender led us in song, Mary Scharfe led us in the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
The Solar Board of Directors is researching the possibility of moving our weekly meetings to Monday’s instead of Tuesday’s if an appropriate meeting place can be located and the membership approves.
Our program was introduced by Solarian Doug Ackley and was Megan Spilker, Community Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for the Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas (CCNKS).
She has been working for the Catholic Charities for about two years. The Mission of CCNKS is to provide compassionate service to all people in need throughout Northern Kansas. CCNKS serves 31 Kansas counties in the Salina diocese with headquarters in Manhattan, Salina and Hays. Spilker explained that they provide financial and housing assistance, pregnancy support and adoption, immigration legal services, personal care and basic needs, counseling services, and they operate a thrift store in Salina which is open to the public.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday August 9 and President Pelis will moderate a social or other activity.
Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.