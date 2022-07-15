The new movie version of Delia Owens recent novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing” begins with the words, “The marsh is not a swamp.” But the North Carolina here looks like what I was brought up thinking of as swamp. It was important that I be disabused.
Because what the movie has going for it is photographs of the wetlands and their native creatures. There isn’t much else here that is pictorial. And we must value the natural environs if we are to feel sympathy for unfortunate Kya (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones).
The story is all about her. If we can’t sympathize with her because her family deserted her or because people in the nearby town bully her (in an unbelievably cliche manner), we must like her because she collects shells and feathers and draws birds. The movie needs for us to like Kya.
Otherwise why would we sit past the first reel? Kya is a slow developing project, a harmless hedonist. We see her hiding in the wilds. We see her kissing her beaus. And, amid the flashbacks to her childhood and her romances, we see her being tried for murder.
So we’ve got another sort of “To Kill a Mockingbird” here, southern, postdated, about a murder trial, and about a cause. In this case the ill that needs to be redressed is men’s physical abuse of women, rather than the societal abuse of the “different” which was the subject of Harper Lee’s book.
Whether or not you enjoy the gentle new movie will depend mostly on how much you enjoy looking at nature and how easily you accept the idea that men are, many of them, just bad. Is your favorite cable channel Lifetime?
As a little girl in the early 1950s, Kya heard her father hit her mother and some of her siblings. So they, dazed by the violence, sneak off one at a time leaving Kya the littlest angel behind in the primitive old house in the, well, in the natural area.
But the movie doesn’t ask us to judge Ma or the sisters and brother. Instead it turns out that Kya can get along with her crippled and drunken father. We are asked to at least wonder over Kya’s desertion by lover boy Tate (John Taylor Smith). Then she has the trouble with Escort Number Two, Chase the townie.
Chase’s dead body is found, early in the film, in the, well, the semi-submerged territory. Some of the snippets that make up the story are about the investigation of his death, the arrest of Kya, and her trial. David Strathairn, a recognizable journeyman actor, plays her defense attorney. He asks the jury to consider what the prosecutor has actually proven.
Not much. So little viewers may wonder why a judge allowed the case to go to trial. Late scenes in the neighborhood grocery and at the house allow the issue to circle back around, in one way gutting the already weak impulse we may have had to watch the film.
Oh, its a difficult undertaking, keeping us interested in nature scenes and underwater root harvest and array and disarray of Kya’s drawings and her feather collection. Difficult, but not impossible. Vassar Women’s Studies graduate Olivia Newman directed the film, and deserves some credit for keeping the story alive.
Because there isn’t anything swampy about the story-telling in the movie version of “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It may be gentle, but it isn’t boggy. Which makes the film’s ending all the more difficult to take.