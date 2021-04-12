There’s a new science fiction movie playing at the 13-plex. “Voyagers” was directed (and written) by Neil Berger, who gave us “Divergent.”
Here the young people in Earth’s tragic future were lab bred specifically to provide a crew for a space ship heading for an Earth-like lifeboat planet 83 years away.
They will be led by the calm Richard (Irishman Colin Farrell), who is middle-aged and so is going to die in passage.
As will everyone on board, they figure. The plan has this crew multiplying and their off-spring multiplying again to produce the generation of settlers. But in the movie the members of that first generation are all teenagers.
The primary members of the purpose-built party are played by Tye Sheridan as Chris, French-American Lily-Rose Depp as Sela, and Englishman Fion Whitehead as Zac. Ten years or so into the voyage, the two boys research the components of their institutional diets and decide to quit drinking a blue-tinted beverage which they believe suppresses their enthusiasms.
About the same time, something starts bumping around outside the ship. Richard and Chris go out to investigate and the older man is killed by something which makes one side of his face boil.
Without help the kids elect a new leader, Chris, and begin trying to patch up damage done to the craft. But Zac emerges as the anti-leader. He insists there is some evil force opposing them. The two old friends clash.
1974’s “It’s Alive!” was advertised with this catch phrase: “There’s only one thing wrong with the Davis baby: it’s alive!” Well, there are only three things wrong with “Voyagers.” But they are pretty spectacular weaknesses.
For one, the story and scenes are all familiar from “Lord of the Flies” and “2001 A Space Odyssey.” Really familiar.
Another is that one doesn’t like any of the blank-slate characters, and so once Ferrell’s guy dies, viewers have no rooting interest in the outcome of the story. One of the qualities Burger seems to have wanted when casting the picture is bland homeliness.
Surely the movies ought to always mix in some actors who are nice-looking. That’s sort of Hollywood 101.
Cliche story and settings, and uninspired characters are significant failings. To make things worse, the story is rigged so that the pathetic rule-minding characters are supposed to be its heroes.
Actually there is a fourth problem here. Claustrophobia. After an hour and a half of watching scenes in the same group of white corridors, ticket-holders are going to want to get out of the auditorium. The director has done the equivalent of making a movie about a vacation and setting it entirely in the Men’s room at Sapp Brothers.
So “Voyagers” doesn’t really entertain.
But give the origins of its story elements, potential ticket-buyers have a right to expect the movie will mean something to us. How is society on the spaceship like our society? What human tendencies are represented by which characters?
Alas, Berger doesn’t seem interested in describing our lives through metaphor. “Voyagers” isn’t suggesting we all should become the slaves of convention or of the rules. It isn’t warning us about the dangers of demagoguery or of technology grown too big for its boots.
The movie is trying to entertain with a little story out of a Western — almost any Western. Take your pick.