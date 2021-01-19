The months have seemed long. But it has only been 14 of them since “Rambo: Last Blood” appeared in the local 13-plex.
The idea there was that an American rancher (Sylvester Stallone) would retrieve an innocent young person from the clutches of a Mexican underworld gang. He would bring the innocent young person to the States. And then he would shoot it out with their evil pursuers.
This weekend, the new Liam Neeson action movie arrived in town. 14 months since the Rambo picture.
In “The Marksman,” an American rancher (Neeson) finds and helps an innocent 10-year-old whose mother has been killed helping him to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico. She was shot by the minions of a Mexican drug cartel.
They want to kill the boy, too. They are making a point about people who steal from them. The boy is carrying a carpet bag (no significance there — this isn’t that sophisticated a movie) full of hundred-dollar bills that his uncle apparently stole from the bad guys.
Neeson’s rancher could use that money to fend off foreclosure on his land. Besides, he doesn’t want to see the kid offed by the southern mouth-breathers.
But here’s the thing: the rancher has turned the kid over to the Border Patrol, and specifically to his step-daughter, an officer in that outfit. She is played by Canadian Katheryn Winnick. When it looks like the boy will be immediately deported into the hands of the cartel thugs, the rancher kidnaps the kid.
Sound like that Rambo plot? Well, if “The Marksman” had “Last Blood’s” style and its prepared trap gimmick, it would have been a much more satisfying movie to watch.
By the way, if Spainish-speakers’ emigration and mean bankers foreclosing on small agrarian types weren’t topical enough, “The Marksman” also works in a third Hollywood topic by asserting that Neeson’s character lost all his money trying to pay for his dying wife’s health care.
If the screenplay, co-written by director Robert Lorenz, could have made its thugs into junior high bullies, the movie would have been built on four cliché movie topics.
Meanwhile, the flight of the rancher and the kid, pursued by a carload of foreign gunmen, becomes a road story. Corrupt representatives of our federal and state (Oklahoma) governments and all the business we are used to about computer tracking — all these figure as we amble to the conclusive but not particularly imaginative shootout climax.
Now it is easy to imagine movie fans who will want to buy tickets for the new Liam Neeson action picture. The “Taken” movies, “The Commuter,” “Run All Night,” and especially “A Walk Among the Tombstones” have been solid action movies, things viewers have enjoyed, often more than once.
But “The Marksman” wasn’t as well-conceived and doesn’t have nearly the range of interest as did even Neeson’s French shooting and fighting and driving movies.
Action fans who need to get out of the house for a change can use “The Marksman” as an excuse. Otherwise, they would do better watching the last Rambo movie at home on their TVs. Imagine a film so unimpressive that seeing it in a theater wouldn’t top seeing “Last Blood” via streaming.