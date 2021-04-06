The idea of a film called “The Unholy” opening on Holy Week-end was provocative. Then I noticed that its stars included Cary Elwes and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and that it was produced by Sam Raimi, and I figured I ought to see it.
The story is based on a novel, The Shrine by James Herbert, an established horror writer. In the film the action takes place in a New England town where, in 1845, the congregation of the Roman Catholic church broke free from the influence of a Satanist.
Mary, as she was called, healed some of the locals. But she was leading them to the dark side. They grabbed her, forced her into a rigid over-the-head mask, hung her upside down (I think) from a tree in an adjoining meadow, and trapped her soul in a straw doll with a china face.
Today, lapsed Catholic and failing journalist Fenn (Morgan) found the doll and, looking for a photo op related to area folklore, broke the face. In doing so he seemed to have released an angelic spirit calling itself Mary.
It began exposing itself to Fenn as a scary figure in a hooded robe, even haunting his dreams. It also begins appearing to the local priest’s deaf niece, Alice. She believes is it Mary, the mother of God. And she can hear it. Soon she can hear everyone and can speak.
She preaches the power of her communicant Mary. Other people with physical infirmities arrive and are cured. Morgan writes about the now-dead tree site. Church administrators, one a Bishop (Elwes) arrive and begin investigating the supposed miracles.
Alice’s uncle, though, is not convinced. He reaches into a niche in the stone interior wall of the church (it is a frame, Colonial building) and pulls out notes about the 1845 case. But before he can point out the parallels between the two instances, the spook visits him. He’s found hanging dead.
Alice, though, goes ahead with her plans to hold a major tent meeting. The spook has told her to have the congregants pledge their souls three times to the false Mary. Is all the town’s residents and all the area infirm doomed to damnation?
Not if the skeptical journalist and his pal the doctor have anything to say about it. They delve into church records to find yet another version of the 1845 story. But then they are attacked by the spook, who manages to set an attendant Monsignor afire in the church sanctuary.
As the story rushes to its conclusion, it loses some of its air of genuineness. Here’s where Morgan and Elwes, proven talents, are most important. They help keep us attentive.
The last reel of the movie is less and less like the conventional horror films of the era. But it has developed a little authority by referring in reasonable ways to religion.
And “The Unholy” is sometimes tense and sometimes surprising. Horror film fans (and there are a lot of them) may very well find it satisfying. If unconventional.