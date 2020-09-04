Spoiler alert: This review contains detailed plot points.
“Unhinged” is a good example of a suspense movie. It features a largely self-contained Russell Crowe as a murderer with nothing to lose. That bit of casting by itself assured director Derrick Borte that his movie wouldn’t be just routine stuff.
But besides Crowe’s intense performance, the movie really isn’t much different from lots of movies you’ve seen before. It begins with a catalyst character, pick-up driving Tom Cooper (Crowe) who can’t take the scale and pressure of city life and has consequently gone violent.
He is introduced into the crumbling life of beautician Rachel Hunter (Caren Pistorius) who honks the horn of her red Volvo at Cooper’s truck when he seems to have gone to sleep at an intersection. Perhaps he has — the movie shows him swallowing prescription drugs on more than one occasion.
This honking irritates Cooper. He follows Rachel and her young son and demands an apology. She refuses to give it. He promises her a horrible day. And off we go into the story’s developments.
She drives away and drops her son off at his school. The pickup follows. She stops for gas and gets a little help from another customer. But Cooper steals her cell phone, on which all sorts of personal information is detailed. Oh. And he runs down the other customer when the man stands in the way of the F150 to prevent the continuation of the pursuit.
Cooper has left Rachel his cell. He calls her and begins threatening her ancient mother, her house guest brother and his fiancee, her ex (or is in ex-to-be?) and her son. Pickup man goes to her planned diner rendezvous with her divorce lawyer, gets her on the phone, and beats the man to death as the two fellows sit at a table.
She calls the cops and goes to the school to pick the kid up before Cooper can find him. Instead, he goes after her neighbor and then her brother. While talking to her on the phone, our villain soaks the brother with lighter fluid, and when a cop shows up and wounds Cooper, the trucker lights his bound hostage on fire.
Then there is another chase sequence — the cell phones can track each others’ locations. And the movie uses the first of two defense methods set up in earlier sequences. The other will be used at the story’s climax.
Now this isn’t a new and exciting story. Probably the film benefits from its screenplay’s refusal to tell us what exactly it was that knocked Cooper haywire. Certainly the film offers some decent passages of suspense and some good action, including the diner scene which is new, and consequently is the most memorable scene in the movie.
On the loss side, Pistorius doesn’t develop her character into much, though perhaps the writer’s willingness to leave her a stock movie work-a-day woman is more to blame than is she. This problem is somehow exacerbated by Borte’s habit of showing her, almost every one of the many times she talks on the phone, from the same depth and angle. This repetition calls attention to itself.
Maybe the “Unhinged” payoff lines aren’t all that great, either. But, then, the majority of suspense movies shown before the big lock out ended with two payoff lines. And we’ve been kept from the theaters so long it is comforting for us to recognize standard movie practices.