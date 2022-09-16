Herb Alpert’s music doesn’t play all day in our cars and on our televisions the way it did in the 1960s. But those of us attending his McCain Auditorium series performance up at K-State on Wednesday found the 87-year-old trumpeter could still entertain us.

He amused us by playing. Alpert has a smooth, dependable tone that always sings and never squawks.

