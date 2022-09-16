Herb Alpert’s music doesn’t play all day in our cars and on our televisions the way it did in the 1960s. But those of us attending his McCain Auditorium series performance up at K-State on Wednesday found the 87-year-old trumpeter could still entertain us.
He amused us by playing. Alpert has a smooth, dependable tone that always sings and never squawks.
His hits included a bunch of numbers we knew as “Tijuana Brass” records. Actually, as Alpert told us in one of his passages of reminiscence, the “Brass” was him, double and triple tracked in the recording studio.
See if the titles of some of these hits don’t prompt your memory: “A Taste of Honey,” “The Lonely Bull,” “Tijuana Taxi.” Are you suddenly seeing chewing gum ads in your mind or thinking about “The Dating Game”?
Alpert played a verse and a chorus of a run of his 60s hits. He also played “Rise” from 1979 and “This Guy’s in Love With You” from 1968, a couple of other recognizable tunes. “This Guy’s” was a number one record during the era of only two charts—Country and everything else.
His wife, Lani Hall, was on the McCain stage as well. She was one of the two female singers who toured America with Sergio Mendes’s “Brazil 66.” In Manhattan she sang a song Alpert told us she was translating into Portuguese as she went.
Still, Alpert was so important to popular music, that he got most of the attention. Remember, he wrote Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World.” He founded A&M Records, the meat of what became Polygram. His paintings and sculptures have been popular. And he got an album called “Whipped Cream” with a memorable cover into seemingly half the households in America.
Not bad for a little Jewish boy from East L.A. But there have been some troubles, too. He got the yips for four years in the early 1970s and had a lot of trouble playing. He and his business partner Jerry Moss got a breach of contract payment, reportedly of $200 million, from Polygram.
But he wasn’t in Manhattan to talk controversy. Like some other musicians who found success in the 1960s, he wants to emphasize the need for love. And the local crowd responded to this with sympathy.
Alpert’s band included settled pros Bill Cantos on piano and subtle electronic voicings, Michael Shapiro playing a complicated drum set that included a bass with a front head about the diameter of a silver dollar, and Hussain Jiffry. Jiffry did some singing, besides playing a six-string bass with a neck so broad it looked like a wash board.
The players suited each other. The sidemen each got a solo. And the whole unit played adept and light bits of “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” (with Hall adding vocals), “Night and Day,” “Sunny Side of the Street,” and so on. Maybe it was shark jumping to play Alpert’s version of “Copa Cabana,” but otherwise the tune selection was fine.
The Barry Manilow song was accompanied by a projection of a dance video filmed to promote the recording. That screen showed all sorts of things during the concert — Alpert’s art work, Alpert and Hall’s wedding photos, and a couple of “music videos” among them. These added color and motion to the concert.
Not that we shouldn’t have been entertained enough by Alpert’s catalog of popular recordings.
Was he the last American trumpeter to top the charts with instrumentals? Certainly he was the last one to sell records to such a broad swath of the public.