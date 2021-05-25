“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is the second action picture we’ve seen in two weeks that looks as if it could have been made before the virus scare. “Wrath of Man” with Jason Statham was perhaps more conventional. But “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is certainly in the action picture mode.
It stars Angelina Jolie, whose last movie of this kind was probably “Gone in 60 Seconds.” She’s acting here, and she brings a sort of warmth to her guilt-ridden, privately-sobbing, smoke-jumper character.
Hannah was running an anti-forest fire operation when the wind shifted on her. She then saw, but was unable to save, three boys caught in the conflagration. While she heals, her employer has put her up in a Montana fire watch tower.
While out walking one day, she sees a 10 or 11-year-old boy with blood on his face. “Its not my blood,” he tells her. This is Conner, the son of a forensic accountant who has just been killed by a pair of hit men.
They were hired to kill a Florida D.A. and all others who know about the case Conner’s dad has built against crooked elected officials. Why we begin in the Sunshine State if most of the action is set in Montana, thinking viewers will have to ask themselves.
Conner’s dad (Englishman Jake Weber) has heard that the prosecutor is dead, has put his son in the family car, and has driven all the way to Yogi Bear country. The killers (Irishman Aiden Murphy and talented Englishman Nicolas Hoult) have somehow followed.
Dad gave Conner notes about the embezzlement case and told him to read them to reporters only. Then the gunman (hired by a party played by Tyler Perry) has killed Dad and has chased Conner into Hannah’s arms and up into her tower.
To distract area law enforcers, the hit men have started a forest fire. They capture a deputy’s pregnant wife, who soon fools them and escapes.
They order the deputy to follow the boy’s tracks. The badge wearer (Jon Bernthall—not really a Big Sky type) has been seriously wounded.
Hannah and Conner have gotten away. But their escape route is closed off by the fire, and the killers keep after them.
While “Those Who Wish Me Dead” isn’t terrifically imaginative, it does have pace and more than a few memorably odd details—Hoult climbing a lodge-pole pine to shoot into the tower’s cabin, for example—that may help the story keep ticket-holders interested.
The basic problem here is that there is confusion over whose story this is. If it is about Conner, the climax isn’t dramatized. If it is about Hannah, most of the stuff about the killers’ pursuit of the Dad could be cut.
If it weren’t for the title, the movie could be about the two hit men, who are apparently the opposite of Patty Duke’s “identical cousins”--a Mutt and Jeff pair of brothers. Or it could be about the deputy and his expectant wife. Probably most of the movie’s time is spent on the first three alternatives.
The net effect is that we aren’t really sure if the story is ever over. Then there’s another problem. The story is about kids and a pregnant woman in danger. Entertainments using the most obviously innocent and unprotected characters as victims usually make viewers uneasy.
Still, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” does get up and start to running around. Surely its a good thing to have lots of action in an action picture.