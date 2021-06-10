Anybody remember Flip Wilson?
From the time I heard that the subtitle of the third “Conjuring” movie was “The Devil Made Me Do It,” I’ve been imagining the late Wilson, dressed as his Geraldine character for his 1970s TV series. The idea brings a smile to my face.
Obviously we aren’t meant to go into the newest picture in the “Conjuring” series anticipating goofy comedy. But those of us who knew the first two movies probably were at least expecting the touch of series creating director James Wan.
But we don’t get that in the new film, either. Wan generated the story for No. 3. But he left the direction to Michael Chaves, a highly thought of but not very experienced feature director who we know from “The Curse of La Llorona.”
Chaves keeps “The Devil Made Me” on pace. But one has to wonder if Wan would have left the plot the tangle it will seem to have been. Seen the movie? Can you retell the story?
Doing so isn’t going to be easy. The real-life figures upon whose experiences with the paranormal “The Conjuring” series is based are the Warrens, Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson). Well, as the new movie opens, Ed and Lorraine are investigating the demonic possession of an 8-year-old.
This is a case from 1981, and the series has always been good about getting the period details (hair styles, clothes, cars) and music right. The family of the boy, his sister’s beau, the town priest, and the Warrens all look right as they gather around in the family’s dining room. The exorcism has begun, but they aren’t making much progress.
Then the boyfriend holds the kid down and tells the demon to leave the boy and possess him. This is a selfless act. But this strong evil spirit transfers himself into the steady. Then that young man goes wild during a music appreciation session (the loud playing of Blonde’s “Call Me”) and kills his employer, stabbing him 22 times.
The Warrens offer a defense.
The young man was not guilty by reason of demonic possession. They go seeking evidence. And first they find the “satanist’s totem” in the crawl space under the family home. Then they go off to see the scene nearby where one college girl was found stabbed 22 times. Her friend has disappeared.
There is some excitement when psychic Lorraine imagines the events of the killing, in situ, and is nearly pulled off a cliff beside a reservoir. The dead girl’s friend’s body is found in the water. Lorraine touches the corpse’s hand and learns more about the possessions.
Our heroes also go to see a retired priest who studied an active satanist cult. At first he isn’t a great deal of help. But then somehow someone hears the sound of a train in a call or recording or — I was confused about this business.
Psychic Lorraine goes back to the retired priest’s house to look for a damp tunnel in which a devil worshiper could have dressed an altar in the furtherance of a curse — the curse that ends with people being stabbed 22 times. Guess what? The priest had a daughter.
Farmiga and Wilson are real actors. Chaves keeps the events coming. And the movie does have some suspense. But viewers may wonder about that story. Ordinarily its enough if a horror movie gives us a chill or two. We expect a little more from the “Conjuring” picture.
Especially when we go in thinking back on be-wigged Geraldine Jones and her boyfriend, Killer. Geraldine insisted that “What you see is what you get.”