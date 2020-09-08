As we get back to new movies in the theater, please remember that the studios like to make films about comic book superheroes. There are substantial audiences for these films. Some of them have been well-made. And they allow movie makers to show what they can do with special effects.
The latest superhero movie that opened during the first week of new releases after our global intermission is called “The New Mutants.” So we assume it is about a new replacement team (at least the second one) of humans born with special powers, the well-intended ones being called the X-Men.
The five young actors are all but one either British or South American or both. Probably the best known of them is Anya Taylor-Joy, who appeared in “Split” and “Glass” and then was Emma Woodhouse in the recent “Emma.”
But it is not her Illyana Rasputin (not a subtle name choice) character who is the central figure in this new film by “The Fault in Our Stars” director Josh Boone. No, the protagonist is TV star Blu Hunt, playing Dani, a 13-year-old descendant of indigenous North Americans.
Now what would that make her if this movie were “The Breakfast Club?” It is an awful lot like that old John Hughes feature. Except that “The New Mutants” is science fiction. And that has borrowed business from “Forbidden Planet” in its climax.
The five young teens have all been brought to a prison and laboratory disguised as an old brick asylum with an old brick Catholic church next to it. They are not allowed to leave. Dr. Reyes (Alice Braga) is studying them.
She says she is protecting them from themselves as they come into possession of their powers. Each is assumed to have a power. Most of the powers involve lighting up. Reyes hasn’t identified Dani’s yet.
Reyes runs t-groups with the kids. Then she naps in an office waiting for the prison’s sophisticated computer system to sound the alarm to signal the emergence of one of her charge’s powers.
Dani’s power seems to be an unconscious ability to make other mutants face their deepest, darkest fears. She gets them so riled that Reyes’ unseen supervisors order her to “terminate” the girl. Which she sets out to do, while her minions, eyeless Jim Carreys who often wear smiley face masks, terrorize the girl’s coevals.
The kids manage to overcome these lanky goons. But will they save Dani? Will they learn to control their own powers? And what’s this giant, red-eyed bear approaching the compound?
The film isn’t anything new, but it tells its story well enough. Or well enough for fans of the genre, young people (mostly) who will let the film go a reel or two without introducing a central complication and who will like the younger characters because they are, after all, comic book heroes.
Older (mostly) viewers and ones who want to feel more basic attractions to a film’s action may not like “The New Mutants” as much. They would do better to go see “Unhinged,” the other new release of the first week of in-theater movies in six months, and “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” a movie appearing here for the first time though it was released last winter. Or “Tenet.”
Having the 13-plex opens means one has a choice of cinematic entertainments.