“A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place,” finally hit local screens and attracted large audiences. This was a little surprising, in part because Paramount had changed the film’s release date several times.
Even now not all California movie theaters have re-opened following the virus fright. One suspects that the movie had a huge opening weekend more because film fans have long yearned for something to do in public rather than because devotees of “A Quiet Place” kept track of the studio’s plans for the sequel.
Then, as it turned out, the new film (at least its second half) crackles with suspense. The more than 70 millions ticket purchasers got what they paid for.
Like the original film, “Part II” owes a debt to the 1962 film “The Day of the Triffids,” in which large plants capable of locomotion take over a world where most humans have been blinded by the lights of a meteor shower. In the “A Quiet Place” movies, human deafness figures as well as blindness.
The seemingly alien, over-sized “QP” creatures are four-legged spiders, sightless but tracking human prey by the sounds people make. Like “Triffids,” “Part II” has an early and spectacular show in the sky. What the display in the clouds over the ball field is, though, we don’t ever learn.
This early segment of “Part II” acts as a prequel to the events of the first movie. Then the prequel gives us an on-screen message that over 400 days have passed since the arrival of the monsters. Dad (Kraskinski) is dead. Mother (English actress Emily Blunt) leads her deaf daughter Reagan (Millicent Simmonds) and her son (Noah Jupe) as they carry her infant daughter.
They are walking, barefooted, in a direction suggested by nighttime beacon fires. But when they reach the next beacon, Ma unintentionally trips a noise-maker, and Marcus steps on a bear trap. They are rescued by their former neighbor (Irishman Cillian Murphy) who has a hideout in an old factory.
Someone is playing “Beyond the Sea” repeatedly on an AM frequency. One of our heroes somehow identifies the station as one on an island not far from the mainland. Reagan sets out to see if the island is a sanctuary.
She has earlier discovered that the creatures can’t stand electronic feedback, so she carries with her a little amplifier for scaring off potential attackers. Still, she gets into trouble and has to be saved by the neighbor, who has been tracking her.
Now the movie enters its most successful set of sequences. The film jumps back and forth between events occurring to Ma as she raids a pharmacy for drugs to treat Marcus’ wound and those happening to the neighbor and Reagan.
Each sequence involves fire. In each, our heroes are trapped. Water figures in each one. And both story lines feature fire, traps and water at the same time. So brief shots of Reagan trapped by a monster are intercut with brief shots of Ma trapped by a monster.
This sort of same time, different location business is called “montage.” It is one of the 101 basic film techniques imported from the works of novelist Charles Dickens by American movie-maker D.W. Griffith. Here, it is used to great effect, especially as we get to a fourth parallel at the climax of the action and very close to the end of the film.
Viewers will feel the suspense during the movie’s second half and will sense that it is stronger and more exciting than was anything earlier in the movie. Writer, producer, actor and director Krasinski deserves credit for imagining the two scene sequences and for getting the pace of their delivery right.
Suspense is what “Part II” has to offer. It is, in an odd way, a commentary on a contemporary problem. The monsters represent those who attack us for our utterances. There seem to be plenty of those self-appointed critics-of-everything these days. One wishes we could neutralize them with electronic feedback.