“Summer of Soul” is a real cinematic disappointment. The advertising for the new movie, produced partly by channel bundler Hulu, showed us footage of live 1969 performances by B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Stevie Wonder, and other notables.
So viewers may go to the movie theater thinking they are going to see footage of famous musicians performing at or near their career peaks. But no. The music is only the bait in this operation.
Once we’re in the theater, the movie goes all PBS on us. There may be more screen time given to comments by 1969 Harlem residents who now remember having been to the concerts or to the sort of wacky social pronouncements that some academics, unfortunately, specialize in, than there are minutes of music.
Some of the cutaway commentary is interesting. But it doesn’t do much to help viewers understand the edited musical performances. One party says people were selling food along the sides of St. Morris Park in New York City, where the stage was located.
Somebody mentions that David Ruffin had, just before his festival performance, left the Temptations. Knight tells about how hard the Pips worked on their dancing.
Otherwise the film assemblers could have left out all of the interview stuff, much of which was recorded in this century. Then they could have given us complete versions of Staple Singers and Chambers Brothers songs.
The Festival apparently wasn’t even a festival. These performances come from recordings of the “Third Annual Harlem Cultural Festival.” There seems to have been one performance every Friday evening during the summer.
Perhaps General Foods, which arranged the filming, didn’t get involved until the third year. But didn’t they see what it is that was available for preservation? True, Michael Wadleigh’s great “Woodstock” hadn’t been released yet. But D. A. Pennebaker’s “Monterrey Pop” had been out a couple of years.
When “Summer of Soul” gives us samples of performances, they are often entertaining. It is startling to hear Mahalia Jackson sing again. Minnie Pearl’s old business partner was pretty much what Americans in the fifties and sixties thought of when they thought of Gospel singers.
The Fifth Dimension, Jimmy Webb’s old pals from St. Louis, get a good presentation here. They are shown doing their best material (including a nearly full version of their “Aquarius”). That is almost the only instance in this film of a song being performed from first to last.
The Edwin Hawkins Singers, a comic ventriloquist (Willie Tyler), and several jazz and salsa acts all appear, briefly. It may tell you something about the intentions of the filmmakers that Nina Simon is represented by two numbers. Those who love politics think it trumps everything else.
The moon landing, which occurred that summer, is mentioned, but only to give interviewees chances to say NASA’s money was wasted, that it should have been used to feed the poor.
And there are a few comments about Harlem, a majority Black neighborhood in NYC. Those observations, though, wander into mentions of the 1970s period of heavy narcotics use in that area.
The people who put “Summer of Soul” together think the explosion in heroin use is something they need to comment on. But they don’t have time to show us complete songs by these exciting and influential acts.
So the film sat around in the basement for 50 years only to be retrieved by someone who wanted to use the events recorded on it for purposes of their own. Dull purposes.