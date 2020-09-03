Now the movie theaters have re-opened. They are popping corn down at the south end of the mall. And they are showing a surprisingly attractive set of new films. For example, there is a new movie version of Charles Dickens’s semi-autobiographical novel, “David Copperfield.”
“The Personal History of David Copperfield,” as the film is called, includes almost all of the colorful cast of characters from the book. Oh, Barkis is turned into a married uncle, and Miss Mowcher doesn’t appear. And then Mr. Micawber, the character W.C. Fields played in one of the earlier film versions of the book, loses his chance to be the self-sacrificing hero of Heap’s entrapment.
But the novel’s wonderful comic characters are introduced to the movie-goer, along with many (not enough) of their tag lines. The story follows the general outlines of the book’s plot — David is born, is dispossessed by his step-father Murdstone, is adopted by his aunt Betsy Trotwood. is befriended by his school’s BMOC, falls in love with his employer’s daughter, is dispossessed by a romantic rival, and so on.
This all comes to us as if it were a dramatization of one of Dickens’ public readings. Here, the film imitates the Royal Shakespeare Company’s eight-hour live stage play based on Dickens’ “Nicholas Nickleby.” The filmed version of that 1982 production shows the cast coming to the stage though the audience in the large Stratford-on-Avon theater.
Unlike the “Nickleby,” though, this David Copperfield isn’t really all that interested in the story’s dramatization of its central character’s growing maturity. Oh, David does suddenly get wiser about women. But the screenplay doesn’t show us events which teach him his lesson. It seems to come to him as an epiphany.
The adult-sized David is played by Dev Patel, who we know from “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” The film also stars Hugh Laurie — who is either House to you or Bertie Wooster — is Mr. Dick; Peter Capaldi — one of the heroes of Bill Forsyth’s masterpiece “Local Hero” and also one of the Doctor Whos — plays Micawber; and Tilda Swinton is perfectly cast as Betsy Trotwood. “Donkeys, Janet!”
Aneurin Barnard gives us a memorable Steerforth. Morfydd Clark is a surprisingly effective Dora, the “child wife” who has the lap dog, Jip, with whom she is frequently busy. Really, the cast is strong in general.
The movie’s soundtrack, by Christopher Willis, and its costumes help hold the whole unit together. “The Personal History of David Copperfield” has an attractive and consistent tone, right through its on-screen sub-headings, its pictures in pictures, and its other regular but few instances of self-consciousness.
Seeing “The Personal History” is no substitute for reading Dickens’ “David Copperfield.” But that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t amusing.
And at this point in the plague year, anything that gets us out of the house and takes us out of ourselves is wonderfully valuable,
The theater popcorn tasted pretty good, too.