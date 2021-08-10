The new film “Stillwater” is certainly serious. Its acting is effective and consistent. But not all is cinematic gas and gaiters here.
The movie is also long and bleak. It is so obviously based on the Amanda Knox case, about the young American convicted in Italy of murder and eventually released, that it implies it is giving viewers the real facts of the real case.
And, then, the movie ends with a last sentence thematic pay-off that seems completely at odds with the events of the film. So “Stillwater” is a real movie for real adults. But whether or not viewers will like it is an open question.
Abigail Breslin plays Allison Baker, the daughter of an oil roughneck from Stillwater Oklahoma. Her father Bill (Matt Damon, who has the look of the character right), fell apart when her mother died.
In part to get away from him, she enrolled in a university in Marseilles, a tough port city in southern France. There she fell in love with an Arab girl who moved in with her and then set about breaking her heart.
That girl was found brutally murdered in Allison’s apartment. The police found d.n.a there that didn’t belong to either of the young women, but they charged the American with murder anyway. She is convicted.
The story of the movie begins after she has been in jail for four years. Bill comes to visit her and agrees to pass a letter to her lawyer. It seems that a university lecturer has heard a rumor about a local named Akeem, a north African who may have been the one who stole Allison’s purse on the night of the attack.
But the lawyer, Bill finds, isn’t interested. He tries to hire a former policeman to find Akeem and check his d.n.a. against the cops’ sample. But the detective wants too much money.
So Bill begins looking for Akeem on his own. While he is asking questions in a particularly rough neighborhood, he sees Akeem but is beaten and dumped before he can question the kid.
Bill makes friends with an eight-year-old girl and eventually romances her mother, thus replicating his life in Oklahoma before his wife’s death. Here the movie gets dull. It spends too much time showing why the mother and daughter warm to him
Eventually Bill sees Akeem again, and the movie again becomes a crime story. All the while it is asking, fairly explicitly, if its characters should just accept fate and quit struggling.
There has been a lot of refusing to tattle in the movie, so maybe it isn’t all that surprising that Bill’s detective eventually turns on him. Nor will viewers be all that surprised when Bill learns something that may make Allison’s protests of innocence more questionable.
But this last is about the only thing in the movie that suggests any detail of the stories of the lives of Bill, Allison, or the girl’s mother (Camille Cotten) is in any detail different from what we originally heard.
Viewers who don’t mind the steady and sober tone of the film and who accept it as a work of fiction (not a Knox trial commentary) may be gratified by the film.
One suspects those who don’t find “Stillwater” to be satisfactory are likely to be influenced by its tone and that odd late turn-around.