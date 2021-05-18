The ninth and latest movie in the “Jigsaw” family of horror shows is “Spiral,” named after the set’s logo. This film may well be what movie mavens call a “series re-boot.”
The first of them was “Saw,” a 2004 film that showed a series of usually morally guilty victims who were imprisoned by the game-master. The iconic victim’s predicament, of course, was the party who was chained to a pipe in a deserted building. He could starve to death.
Or he could use the nearby hacksaw to cut off what held him there. Except the blade was too weak to cut chain or pipe. The only way out was for the prisoner to cut off his own hand.
These movies aren’t so much scary as distressing. And they may have gotten a little gorier as they’ve gone.
Some of the films have included known actors. Monica Potter. Cary Elwes. Danny Glover. Dina Meyer. Donny Wahlberg. Costas Mandylor was a regular for “Saw III” through “Saw 3D” (the eighth one).
The new movie stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and Rock is one of the film’s executive producers. The poster shows a picture of him looking as if he’s just smelled something unpleasant.
In the story, Rock plays Zeke Banks, a police detective with a new young partner. The son of a former chief (Jackson), Zeke is nevertheless unpopular because he has turned in another officer for misconduct. This seems like enough cliches for any film to introduce.
Now Zeke is asked to find out who has been capturing immoral detectives and leaving them in Saw-like traps from which they can’t escape. Understand, the detectives can pull off their own fingers or pull out their own tongues, but doing so won’t keep them from immediate death.
This may be slightly different than the schemes in the earlier “Saw” films. Another way Spiral’s games are different is that “Jigsaw” the game-master is no longer represented by a puppet on a tricycle. Instead he is represented by hogs, real and plastic molded.
Still, Zeke runs around from teal-wrapped box to teal-wrapped box, picking up clues and evidence but not apparently making any headway in his investigation. He consults with his father and his supervisor and, after loaning his cell phone to his kid partner, he tells the boy that he has done some good work that day.
Audiences will know the identity of the killer before poor Zeke can figure it out. But they may not guess the serpentine route the porcine killer takes. Many books and movies have asked us to enjoy the odd turns the investigation takes rather than the consequential building up of evidence leading to the revelation of the criminal.
There is something else viewers may expect will entertain them in the movie. They may figure Chris Rock will be funny. All the best scary movies include at least some comedy, and Rock is known as a comedian.
Well, he does get off a couple of asymmetrical jokes in the movie’s first half. While telling someone that most married women have affairs, he remarks that “Pilates doesn’t really exist,” and the line is poised in the right way to draw smiles.
Then when commenting on his father’s lack of family warmth, Rock recalls a recent incident when they met by coincidence and says, “You nodded at me like we were the only two Black guys in the mall.”
But during most of this movie, Rock is playing things straight. And he uses his “what’s that odor” face more than once before the action in “Spiral” is over.