Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical movie “The Fabelmans” is probably the best film in his long, and heretofore steadily declining, career as a movie director. As movie fans in Manhattan can now see, his movie even tells a story, despite its being based on real life events.
But for the film to be a success its story — about a Jewish boy fascinated by movie effects — needs to unify all the elements here. Two hours into this three-hour behemoth of a film, Sammy Fabelman (Canadian Garbiel LaBelle) enrolls in a north California high school and is the victim of anti-semitism.
Unless we agree that every lead in a Hollywood movie these days has to be a victim of some kind, this business really doesn’t have anything to do with the rest of the story. In fact, Sammy pretty much quits making short films, something he has done habitually for years, during the northern California sequence.
And then there’s the story of his parents’ long decaying marriage. How do we make the physical attraction his mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams) feels for Dad’s best friend (the slimmed-down Seth Rogan) figure in this story about Sammy’s journey to Hollywood? Well, there is a way.
Ma is a pianist. She would have gone pro except that she got married (to his father Burt, played by Paul Dano). She didn’t have the meanness that her uncle (Judd Hirsch) tells Sammy he will need if he is to be an artist. Is there something un-sentimental and rigid about being involved seriously in the arts?
Does Sammy have that ruthless devotion? His abstaining from film making during the next to last reel sort of suggests he doesn’t. But then, in the film’s last sequence, he gets some advice from a great film maker. And “The Fabelmans” makes a last shot visual joke based on that advice.
That’s the only time the movie is funny. During most of it our interest is held by our knowledge of Mitzi’s alternate romance rather than by anything having to do with Sammy’s filmmaking. Unless, that is, we see her devotion to her second love as the sort of hardness she needed if she was going to learn how to play the piano really well.
Let us consider how these component stories resolve themselves. His mother’s romance upsets everyone in the family and tortures his father — and Dano has the most perfect milquetoast face in the history of film. The high school story ends with its unusual romance making Sammy look woefully immature. And the anti-semitism business ends cryptically.
The central narrative ends with Sammy getting what he wants, probably. Will most viewers agree that helping to make episodes of the “Hogan’s Heroes” TV show is probably not what we would have thought of as making “art,” though?
Still, “The Fabelmans” will hold most adult movie-goers’ attention for the whole of its vast running time. We may not admire it once we’ve seen it all. But we will probably sit all the way through it.