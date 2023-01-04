Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical movie “The Fabelmans” is probably the best film in his long, and heretofore steadily declining, career as a movie director. As movie fans in Manhattan can now see, his movie even tells a story, despite its being based on real life events.

But for the film to be a success its story — about a Jewish boy fascinated by movie effects — needs to unify all the elements here. Two hours into this three-hour behemoth of a film, Sammy Fabelman (Canadian Garbiel LaBelle) enrolls in a north California high school and is the victim of anti-semitism.

