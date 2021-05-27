No matter what they tell you, “Separation” is no horror film. It is a ghost story, something considerably more literary and less convention-bound. And it is a pretty good movie.
It stars Rupert Friend, an Englishman you may know from a recent PBS series about Queen Victoria — he was Prince Albert. Friend also appears in the new Wes Anderson picture “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” the release of which has been delayed by... you know.
Friend plays a comic book artist who had a big success a few years back, creating a set of characters who look like Punch and Judy puppets crossed with figures from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The “Grisly Kin” made him famous, but Jeff hasn’t been able to tap his imagination since.
Now his wife and former collaborator is tired of supporting the family. She wants a divorce, and she wants custody of the couple’s beloved daughter, who looks to be about a first grader. Wifey is backed by her rich father, Brian Cox in a none too subtle role.
But before the divorce is final, Jeff’s spouse is killed by a hit and run driver. Suddenly dad has some money to work with. And a new job.
He is hired to work for a new comic book publisher. Soon his extra-curricular drawings come to the attention of a successful writer at the new shop. In Jeff’s sketches, Alan (Simon Quartermain) sees the perfect embodiment of the horror he seeks to discuss.
You see, Alan knows something about ghosts. A little at a time he tells Jeff about them. Jeff has been drawing versions of a spook who haunts his home and his daughter.
The towering, wispy crone also populates dreams of his and of Jenny’s, and some time-stopping, red-lit day-dreams he has occasionally has when he is out and about.
Even his employer-adoring babysitter with the burgundy hair has seen evidence of this ghostly stalker. Then one night Jenny eats a peanut and goes into shock. Jeff bruises her trying to resuscitate her. The EMTs see a bruise and call in Gramps, thinking the little girl may be being abused.
By this point in the story, viewers will know who is responsible for what — who the hit-and-run driver was and about the nature of the ghost and so on. The story begins to feel more and more as if it is making progress to an end.
Viewers get that end. But they may wonder why the story seems not to be making any particular headway during its middle section.
They may wonder, too, why the dialogue was mixed so low and the color, during the opening credits, was made so very dark. And if it is fair to use soundtrack music to so clearly signal the beginning and ending of all the passages where the supernatural comes into conflict with the human characters.
These are minor matters, though. “Separation” does get active, it does begin to solve its problems, and it does get us to a decent resolution which insists that the ghost in the story is real. Quartermain and Friend are fine in their parts. Brian Cox glowers effectively.
So this innocent little ghost story ends up being about how the past interferes with the present — this being the subject of all ghost stories. And about the everlasting poison in some people’s characters. And about one of the great undiscussed male fears, fear of the power of courts to take children away from their fathers.
A real horror movie can’t be about as much as a ghost story like “Separation” can.