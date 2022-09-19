Appearing with a solid cast in the new film comedy “See How They Run,” Saoirse Ronan wins new respect. Movie-goers already knew she could act. She’s been nominated for four Academy Awards.
She may have been mostly in dramas — “Hana,” “Atonement,” “Little Women,” “Mary Queen of Scots.” But she demonstrated comedy chops in “Lady Bird” and “Grand Budapest Hotel.” In this new comic mystery, currently showing in town, she gets more than half the laughs. And this is while she is sharing the screen with Sam Rockwell and Adrian Brady, two pretty funny guys.
But it isn’t the acting that makes this Wes Anderson-influenced feature so pleasing. Its the script.
The story is about a murder investigation, and Brady plays the narrator and murder victim. We see him in half a dozen sometimes lengthy flashbacks, and he is at his scenery-chewing best. He plays a movie director who has been hired to turn Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” into a film.
Now this whodunit play has actually been running in London’s West End since 1952. “See How They Run” begins on the night of the celebration of the play’s 100th performance. There is a party for the cast, and Brody’s character in involved in a fracas there. A few hours later he is found dead.
Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) is assigned to the case, but he is closely supervised by a publicity-sensitive boss. And Stoppard is asked to let a war widow and promising police constable named Stalker (Ronan) follow along with him. Stalker. Got it?
Stoppard is given to drinking on duty, still bothered by his ex-wife’s perfidy. He warns the constable about jumping to conclusions, a bad habit of hers. She also makes notes indiscriminately and explains that she will know what is important at the end of the case.
The film makes use of split screens, the flash-backs mentioned above, some on-screen titles to tell us where and when the action is taking place, lots of theater interiors (that isn’t the Ambassador’s, though), some slapstick comedy, and some suitably stagey overhead shots and effects, especially the snow. All charming.
But what viewers will most like about “See How They Run” is its wit. For example, Christie’s play can’t be made into a film until after it has finished its London run. We know, or are supposed to, that it is still running. So the story still hasn’t in real life been made into a movie.
Does the butler think they have enough coal to warm unexpected guests? “Yes sir,” he tells his boss. “Three bags full.” Inspector Stoppard got his name from the great Tom Stoppard who wrote a similarly celebratory and satiric play called “The Real Inspector Hound.”
Brody’s character has a date with a dame “Who actually is a dame,” he explains. He imagines a cinematic version of the play “where Hank Williams plays us out.” And, in fact, “See How They Run” ends with “I Saw the Light,” the exactly and comically wrong Williams song, playing.
The movie is over 100 minutes long. But it is funny and quirky enough, and likable enough, that viewers may be surprised when events come to an end. It could have gone on a couple more hours, so far as I was concerned. I was having that much fun watching it.