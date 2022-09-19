Appearing with a solid cast in the new film comedy “See How They Run,” Saoirse Ronan wins new respect. Movie-goers already knew she could act. She’s been nominated for four Academy Awards.

She may have been mostly in dramas — “Hana,” “Atonement,” “Little Women,” “Mary Queen of Scots.” But she demonstrated comedy chops in “Lady Bird” and “Grand Budapest Hotel.” In this new comic mystery, currently showing in town, she gets more than half the laughs. And this is while she is sharing the screen with Sam Rockwell and Adrian Brady, two pretty funny guys.

