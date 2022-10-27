Another happily random night in MHK. A modest but devoted audience gathered in K-State’s McCain Auditorium last Friday night to see a showing of the 2004 movie “Napoleon Dynamite” and to hear from three of its stars.
By way of comparison, remember that Monty Python’s John Cleese visited here a few years ago to present a similar program. But Cleese is of a different generation, and is a more formal sort of guy than, it turns out, are Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries, the “Napoleon Dynamite” stars who answered ticketholders’ questions, ran a couple of audience participation schemes, and reminisced about Jared Hess’s first feature film.
Hess, who attended Manhattan High for a couple of years, directed and co-wrote the indy movie. It considers the friends and family of Napoleon Dynamite (Heder). Nappy is a king nerd, socially inept, given to fantastic claims, and devoted to his own profoundly unsophisticated drawing.
He lives in small town Idaho with family members including an older, but almost just as immature, brother, Kip, their Uncle Rico (Gries), and grandmother’s llama. Kip falls in love over a dial-up internet connection (some of the film’s details are anachronistic). He and Rico go around the town selling plastic bowls to housewives.
Napoleon has two friends at school. Crafter Deb (Tina Majorino) and our hero have a slow budding geeky romance. But with transfer student Pedro (Ramirez), Napoleon quickly forms a friendship. After all, Pedro has a mustache and a keen bike.
That bike, or one like it, made an appearance on the McCain stage. So did a tether-ball rig, recalling a recurring setting in the film. And, once the movie had shown and the actors (who entered playing harmonicas) had been introduced, Heder challenged an audience member, attending as part of a bachelor party group, to an on-stage game.
The cast members also had a couple of young men from the crowd up to throw a bean bag (standing in for one of the movie’s beef steaks) at one of the actors as he rode the bike. Somebody in the front row threw a Tater Tot at Heder, too. “I can’t walk around without people throwing tots at me,” he said in answer to a question from the audience.
Will there be a sequel film? It sounded as if these cast members were willing. They have enjoyed their association with the movie largely because of the quality of the script (by Hess and his wife). In answering another question, the actors let us know that there was little improvisation during the filming.
This is partly because they had a low budget and were using film, rather than less-expensive tape, and partly because the Hesses seemed to have written the lines just right in the first place. Some of the film’s details—the cow being shot while a school bus full of kids looked on, for example—came from Hess’s own experiences.
The opportunities the actors had for creative input were in the making of the characters. Heder told us he based Napoleon on people he knew including his two younger brothers. The one line an actor did improvise was Kip’s “Dang” when the car crushed the plastic bowl.
The evening was entertaining. But it was an offering for real fans of the movie, people who have seen it enough times to remember the cow udder “skills” test, and Diedrich Bader’s cameo as a martial arts teacher. We might say that “Napoleon Dynamite” is a movie about nerds, for nerds. And its audience got a geeky treat in McCain.