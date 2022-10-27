Another happily random night in MHK. A modest but devoted audience gathered in K-State’s McCain Auditorium last Friday night to see a showing of the 2004 movie “Napoleon Dynamite” and to hear from three of its stars.

By way of comparison, remember that Monty Python’s John Cleese visited here a few years ago to present a similar program. But Cleese is of a different generation, and is a more formal sort of guy than, it turns out, are Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries, the “Napoleon Dynamite” stars who answered ticketholders’ questions, ran a couple of audience participation schemes, and reminisced about Jared Hess’s first feature film.

