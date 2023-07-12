Just coincidentally, we showed up nearly half an hour early for last Friday’s Arts in the Park concert. Drifter’s Mile was already playing.
Probably the organizers got the band started early for fear the evening would be interrupted by some of the summer’s unseasonable weather. It wasn’t cold at the band shell in City Park, but there was the threat of rain.
For whatever reason, the show got going early and the crowd continued to assemble for an hour after the starting gun. The performers, a quartet from Springfield Missouri, played with emphasis early and wore their way into confidence as they went. This was especially true of the guitarist.
He was playing his first job with this bluegrass lineup — mandolin, banjo, guitar, and electric bass. This last would have scandalized bluegrass traditionalists, except that they got over the substitution of that instrument for double bass during the 1970s, when New Grass Revival was going.
Not that Drifter’s Mile was sold as a traditional bluegrass act. We were told they played “roots” music. Actually they were a folk band formed up as a blue grass band and occasionally relying on rock and blues idioms. They did play a Bill Monroe number. But so did The Kentucky Headhunters.
The Missouri group did less violence to their source than did the rock group from the bluegrass state. And they used solos and song the way bluegrass bands usually do, and the way trad jazz bands and Dixieland players have. First we would be given a stem melody, usually something sung by the banjo player. He could croon, but he could also shout. And get gravel.
Tune established, the band would go on to apparently improvised solos. The banjo ones were fairly simple and involved some repetition. The mandolin solos took risks, including risks with fading or artificially advanced time in some phrases. Yes, there were bass solos, and fairly effective ones.
The guitar solos were a slightly special case. The fellow with the six string flat-top began just a little hesitantly but gained confidence as the evening progressed, finally knocking out some of the best runs in the show. He was the banjo player’s cousin, we heard, and was playing his first job with the band.
No surprised, then, that he was the band member who didn’t sing. The lead voices were special. The harmony voices were less attractive. Then, too, the band seemingly approached this performance as if they were going out to do a bunch of songs, not as if they were shaping a show for the audience.
This meant that they repeated rates with some frequency.
Probably they would have done better to mix up their speed of playing. And inside some of their many, many original songs, they shifted rates and rhythms in modestly sophisticated arrangements. Here the bassist was in charge, as was natural.
One of their recognizable numbers, to give genre fans a point of reference, was Fastball’s “The Way.” More than a couple of the original songs also told stories, or at least put characters in dramatic situations.
One song was about another relation who served time for murder. Some numbers were humorous. One, “Perspective,” reminded me of old Latin number “Quando, Quando, Quando.”
Now the weather held up. And the band played ‘til 10. So though passages of the program seemed too much alike, the whole show was long enough to demonstrate the range of Drifter’s Mile’s musical interests.