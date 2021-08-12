The new Disney movie “Jungle Cruise” will amuse large audiences. But they won’t remember it the next day.
The film has two problems, not counting its slavish devotion to the old formula for family action pictures. I mean, it is based on a Disneyland ride, it forces a romance on its main characters, it gives us friendly animals and some magic things, and so on. The list is long.
People like this kind of movie. Heck, “The Mummy” (1999), used essentially the same scheme and was so successful it caused a substantial shift in the way summer films are scheduled. Most viewers will think “Jungle Cruise” is a lot like “Pirates of the Caribbean,”
So “JC” isn’t anything new. But the format has proven itself. Let’s not worry about it being just like this and that.
Instead let’s consider how little the story makes sense and how regularly the circumstances are shifted. For example, the action begins in 1916 with Lily (Emily Blunt) wanting a botanic specimen to use in treating injured British soldiers.
When the last “Tears of the Moon” blossom is diverted to another purpose late in the film, it looks as if the writers just shrugged their shoulders and decided viewers wouldn’t notice that the movie had lost track of its central complication. But then there’s another, way too convenient reversal. Double circumstance shift.
Then there are the nonsense events. Making historic figure Aguirre, the Basque Conquistador known as “The Wrath of God,” into a character in a light entertainment seems contrary to good sense.
Maybe in the sequel the principal characters can be up the Mekong River and racing against a ghostly Pol Pot and a river-going Iranian destroyer to secure a magical lotus blossom (which only blooms once a year, and then only if a key is in place).
Cursed Captain Frank (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), Dr. Lily, and her foppish (and apparently homosexual) brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall, who is terrific here) sail through an Amazon jungle that the studio has spent a lot of money on, making it look, well, like an amusement park ride.
Director Jaume Collet-Serra, a veteran film man and a Spaniard, keeps the action scenes coming almost without remission until the movie’s last half hour.
And some of the minor characters help out. Jesse Plemons, who you would know if you saw him, is fine as the Junker Prince chasing our heroes in his submarine. Paul Giamatti is fine in the relatively small part of the riverboat monopolist.
The undead conquistadors and the up-river natives make less of an impression. Perhaps this is part of what makes this viewer uneasy about the film—it gives itself so many assets that it doesn’t need to fully capitalize on any of them. So it doesn’t bother.
Still, parents looking for something to get the kids out of the August sun or away from their dope phones could do much worse than to take the family to the 13-plex to see “Jungle Cruise.” See it, cool off, get a little material for conversation, and then go out for dinner.
The day following everybody in the family will remember the restaurant food better than they do the movie’s plot.