There is some apparent anticipation as whatever movie fans remain among us look forward to the release of the second Wonder Woman comic book flick. “Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled for release on Christmas day.
So AMC, strapped for decent new general-release movies, has brought back the 2017 film “Wonder Woman” and is showing it in the local IMAX theater where viewers can be as isolated as the island on which Diana Prince was raised.
I really liked the first movie when it was released, finding it to be fresh, perhaps because it was under-conceived and then shot quickly by director Patty Jenkins. Sometimes it is talky (poor David Thewlis, playing a government official, is forced to maunder on through one of the most vacant speeches in recent movie history), and sometimes it is formulaic.
But once we get past the first hour and all the uninteresting nonsense about the purpose of the Amazon nation, the film gets to the battlefields of the First World War and begins showing us some surprisingly unfamiliar scenes and settings. Love that snowy evening in the streets of the French village, for example.
True, the movie does introduce a cast of thirties-era movie sidemen — Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion in the form of an Egyptian actor, a Scot rifleman and an intuitive American Indian. They don’t really have much to do with the story’s outcome. But we take to them.
In fact, the movie becomes more interesting once we reach northern Europe largely because this is the sphere in which the movie’s Steve Trevor is most active. He is played by Chris Pine, who is one of those actors one immediately takes to. His sense of humor may be his secret.
Probably Gal Gadot, who plays the adult Diana, is a little too perfect. Danny Huston, who plays the vapor huffing German General, is almost as well-known for seeming creepy as are the various versions of the Burger King king in that chain’s television commercials. So Huston makes a good baddie. And the Burger King king makes a big Whopper.
The 2017 film’s relationship to religion is very, very interesting. Obviously, the ends that bring Diana, Amazon princess, to England (on the world’s fastest cruise) are all Christian ends. Humans may be corrupt, violent — in a word, sinful. But there is something fine about them, something perhaps divine, which makes they worth forgiving. And they may be — and here’s Diana’s mission — worth preserving.
Evidence of this central goodness is Trevor’s late heroism. He’s an American pilot who has been serving the British as a spy. And he goes on to the end protecting Diana and risking his life despite his recognition that the Allied side is as devoted to war as are the Germans.
But the movie doesn’t want to acknowledge religion as the source of the values that make the film’s good characters good. When Trevor explains marriage, his example couple has a judge officiate at the ceremony. And the signal that the occupation of the village is over is the collapse of the church spire.
Oh well. Political groupthink doesn’t make Trevor any less heroic. And one does look forward to “Wonder Woman 1984” with additional reason to consider why that year is the one in the title. Because of Orwell’s novel? Wasn’t Orwell the man who did the most to describe groupthink and its tragedies?
Until we see that movie, though, we can enjoy its forerunner. Still, if I were you, I’d go into the auditorium an hour into the presentation. That way you’ll miss all that dull business with Robin Wright training little Diana to fight. The fun doesn’t start until Steve and Di sail under Tower Bridge.