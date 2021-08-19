“Respect” opened in theaters recently. The movie stars Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin.
A Kansas music connection to the movie is the late, great Jerry Wexler. One of the biopic’s strongest personalities, the coiner of the term “Rhythm and Blues” was Aretha’s producer during her great recording years. Wexler was a K-State graduate. During the ‘90s, he was on campus to talk with students about his careers in journalism and music.
Neophyte director Liesl Tommy seems to think the movie “Respect” is about the Civil Rights movement and Aretha’s associations with bad and dominating men. But Tommy does seem to get that Wexler was the key to Aretha’s big boom of popular success, which coincided with her time with Atlantic Records from 1967 through 1972.
Almost all the big recordings were made during this period. The awe-inspiring voice records like “I Ain’t Never Loved a Man” and “Ain’t No Way.” The best of Aretha’s pop stuff like “Natural Woman” and “I Say a Little Prayer” (even her “Respect,” which is pretty soft compared to the Otis Redding original).
And she made soul records, including the unbelievably great “Chain of Fools,” “Rock Steady,” “Think” and “This is the House That Jack Built.” Tommy doesn’t seem interested in the soul songs.
But even when we note that the film is not mostly about Aretha’s recordings and that it suggests she didn’t get sufficient respect from her father (played well by Forest Whitaker) or her lovers, that still doesn’t tell us what this biographical movie is about.
The movie begins with 11-year-old Aretha singing at her preacher father’s house parties and learning about sex — she had her first child when she was 12. After some time singing in church, her father sees her signed with Columbia Records.
Here’s where Hudson comes on. She has the pipes to imitate Aretha, which is saying something. And Hudson is a competent actress.
While the Queen of Soul was at Columbia, she made some forgettable pop records. As the singer shook free of her father’s control and wandered into Ted White’s magnetic field, she accepted Wexler’s invitation to make records for Atlantic, recording at first with the session musicians at Fame studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
The first day there, Aretha recorded “I Ain’t Never Loved a Man,” and the scene in the studio (even given White’s glowering) is the best in the film.
From there, the movie goes on to recall some moments in Franklin’s career — the flowers at the Amsterdam concert, her gospel album’s recording, and so on. Some whole scenes in the movie are just hard to figure. Did Diana Washington actually stop Aretha’s show in a New York City nightclub only to follow the younger singer backstage and tell her to be herself?
Still, that recording session scene is a lot of fun. The old songs still entertain. And K-Stater Wexler (played by Marc Maron) gets a fair hearing. Too bad, the focus of “Respect” is so scattered and unsure.