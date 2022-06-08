Let’s get right to it: the new Columbian Theatre production of “Mary Poppins” is wonderful. If you’ve ever enjoyed a night in the theater, you’ll come away from this show admiring it. And humming some of those old Sherman brothers songs.
This is not to say that everything is perfect upstairs in Wamego. There were no programs for this show, so I can only credit by name a few of the people who helped entertain us last Friday night. Local theater fans will immediately recognize the names Tyler Woods and Peggie Reilly, if I’ve spelt them correctly.
Reilly always turns out decent costumes, usually for Manhattan High productions. But she’s outdone herself in assembling Edwardian outfits for the large “Poppins” cast. And it seems obvious that Woods, the theater’s artistic director, is responsible for the detail work and the cast’s preparedness, the two things that make this production exceptional.
Watch the littlest children in the chorus and imagine how much work it has taken to get them to dance, sing, and express reactions to the song’s various sentiments. Obviously the choreographer(s) deserve credit, too. As do the players themselves.
Throw in some courageous turns by adult actors and a large number of generally successful lighting moves, and this production has more than enough on-stage energy to overcome indifferent story-telling by Julian “Downton Abbey” Fellowes and indifferent new songs written to go along with the Shermans’ movie numbers.
Mary Travers, who wrote the books about the arch London nanny, apparently disliked what Disney did with her characters. Play-goers may wonder what she would have thought about Fellowes’s inability to make plot points.
Not that we need to get the story from the play.
As the script is arranged, Bert the chimney sweep and pavement artist acts as narrator for the majority of the play, opening new passages each with a chorus of “Chim-Chim Cher-ee.” Mary Poppins (well played by Christian Watkins) arrives at the Banks household, floating in on her umbrella.
Jane and Michael go to the park with their new nanny and learn that “It’s a Jolly Holiday with Mary” and, at home, that a “Spoonful of Sugar” helps the medicine go down. Does she “play games” as the children’s ad required? Watch how she teaches them “Supercalifragilisticexpialidoious.” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and “Step in Time” (with the huge cast all moving at once) follow.
Walking to their father’s bank, the children hear the woman on the steps of St. Paul’s urging everyone to “Feed the Birds.” In the play, Mr. Banks dismisses one loan seeker and favors another whose intention is better-hearted. This is the reason he fears he will lose his job. Luckily he shakes hands with a group of lucky sweeps.
The Shermans’ songs are, most of them, based on patterns familiar to Music Hall patrons. “I’m Henry the Eighth” would fit right in. So they invite dancing. And the musical numbers are among the strongest things in Woods’s production. I wish I could praise all the performers all by name.
Instead I’ll have to be satisfied with blanket praise. This new Columbian production of “Mary Poppins,” which I believe runs through the 19th, is topping.