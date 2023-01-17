The new action movie “Plane” is a success. It may be “dumb fun,” but it is solidly amusing. And exciting. Gerard “300” Butler and Mike Colter make sympathetic and believable lead characters. Tony Goldwyn shows up in the scenes set in the airline’s crisis headquarters and provides some gravity.
The movie has pace. It has proportionate and engaging action. And it has suspense. Anybody who likes action films will like this one.
A walk down the corridors of the local 12-plex will remind us of how much Hollywood still depends on dark-theme shoot-em-ups to produce revenue. We’re seeing trailers for Adam Driver’s new action picture, “65,” apparently a sort of “Jurassic Park” meets “Planet of the Apes.” And there is already advertising out for the fourth John Wick movie.
Is Liam Neeson too old to play Matt Scudder again?
“I’ll need a gun,” Keanu Reeves says, very deliberately, in the preview. And we’ll need tickets. But of course all of these action heroes in sci fi (like Driver’s movie) and fantasy (like Reeves’s) and in the relatively real life “Plane” will all need guns. And fists. And in “Plane,” a sledge hammer. Action films are like Jack Reacher novels — they need to have a lot of attacking in them, and then we won’t think about them when they are over.
So it is with “Plane.” The only lesson in the movie is that people appreciate it when you do your job well. Which may or may not be true.
Airline pilot Brodie Torrence (Butler) is flying an MD80 from Singapore to Tokyo, on his way to meet his daughter for a New Year’s reunion. There are only 14 on the passenger list, including a legal prisoner named Louis Gaspare (Colter), a former French Foreign Legionnaire who is being extradited on a murder charge.
Incompetent administrative work has Torrence flying into a big storm without sufficient fuel to avoid it. The plane is struck by lightning in the air. The liner loses its electric capabilities. Torrence quickly finds a small, green Philippine island with a road on it and lands. He and Gaspare go off into the jungle to look for help.
While they are gone, a local gang of rag tag thugs grabs the passengers, figuring to hold them for ransom. The rest of the movie shows how the pilot and the accused murderer outwit the gun-toting extortionists. Occasional cutaways show the aforementioned crisis center and Torrence’s daughter. The airline sends mercenaries out to retrieve the passengers, and those soldiers of fortune bring guns and half a million dollars in cash with them.
So the story has all the elements an action movie needs — seedy young terrorists, a jungle, big caliber weapons, lots of ammunition, sketchy communications, terrified civilians, and two distinct parties — the good guys and the bad guys.
The story also has a limited time frame, and this helps it to seem more believable. Actually viewers will be going along with all of the film’s events until the ending, borrowed from the 1965 film “Flight of the Phoenix” with James Stewart, himself a pretty good action-picture hero.
These movies work because we want adventure, new sights, and a reminder that problems can be solved. “Plane” supplies viewers with all of these. Its a good warm up for a coming season of action pictures.