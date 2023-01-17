The new action movie “Plane” is a success. It may be “dumb fun,” but it is solidly amusing. And exciting. Gerard “300” Butler and Mike Colter make sympathetic and believable lead characters. Tony Goldwyn shows up in the scenes set in the airline’s crisis headquarters and provides some gravity.

The movie has pace. It has proportionate and engaging action. And it has suspense. Anybody who likes action films will like this one.

