In a sparkling, loose-fitting dress she was always just about to shed, Storm Large was back in town last weekend. Which is like saying a recurring indoor hurricane entertained us in K-State’s McCain Auditorium for an hour and a half.
And entertained and entertained. She did only a few of the songs we heard her perform at the Wareham in 2019, she probably spoke French and certainly sang less French than she did then. She spent at least as much of the performance time maundering. Her profanity rate was probably off a little, but she still set a McCain Auditorium record for non-comedian obscenities.
The band was much the same — kit drums, piano, guitar, and electric bass, and probably the same players. Storm’s energy level was just as high as it had been pre-virus lock-down. And again we stumbled out into the real world after her show feeling we’d been buffeted, well, mercifully.
Buffeted by a personality that was about four fifths Grace Slick and one fifth Bette Middler. Storm has plenty of voice and a lot of vocal audacity. And she prefers ballads with a strong beat, a lightly supported penultimate verse, and a running time under three minutes.
Of course there were exceptions among the dozen songs she gave us. One was a dandy “Stay With Me,” decidedly not a ballad, and the musicians picked up some color for that number. But more representative of the material was her opening, a deceptively sober “Crazy Train,” the Ozzie Osborn number played at a deliberate rate.
As with her last MHK appearance, she altered — actually she replaced — the tunes of American Standards. Her “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” used Cole Porter’s lyrics but was otherwise completely new. Compare Storm’s version to Lady Ga-Ga sucking up to Broadway in her duet with Tony Bennett.
Her reference to the Kinks reminded one of how much Ray Davies favored the vaudeville end of British Invasion Rock. And she did an original song called “Angels in Gas Stations,” one I think we heard during her last appearance in town.
The one-woman calamity played the drum set one-handed while she sang and accompanied herself on another number on the ukulele. And closed the show out with her take on Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” I would have loved to hear her do Darby Slick’s “Somebody to Love,” but the distinction between the two numbers will suggest the kind of material Storm always seems to favor.
One likes her stage persona and her energy so much that the distinction between great pop music and pop pop music doesn’t matter so long as the show is going on. Her good humor and generosity of spirit also keep her chattering from counting against her much. For a substantial portion of the performance she was talking about the Corona virus lock-down. As an Oregonian, she probably had to suffer even more than did we.
But she didn’t have to have a historic, massive, and controversial lock-down as a topic. Last time she was preaching about the acceptance of homosexual marriage. One feels certain she will never be long without another subject.
Remembering that her show was part of the McCain Performance Series, though, and was not billed as a Landon Lecture, probably she talked as much as she could, and she might have sung more. Let’s hope that next time she comes to town she is talking about something new, at less length, and singing more.
But at least let’s hope she comes to town to perform again.