In a sparkling, loose-fitting dress she was always just about to shed, Storm Large was back in town last weekend. Which is like saying a recurring indoor hurricane entertained us in K-State’s McCain Auditorium for an hour and a half.

And entertained and entertained. She did only a few of the songs we heard her perform at the Wareham in 2019, she probably spoke French and certainly sang less French than she did then. She spent at least as much of the performance time maundering. Her profanity rate was probably off a little, but she still set a McCain Auditorium record for non-comedian obscenities.

