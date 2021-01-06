Movie fans may remember Paul Greengrass. The Englishman is the godfather of the Bourne movies and the director of good dramatizations of actual events, including the especially effective “United 93,” about the 9/11 hijacking that passengers forced to the ground in Pennsylvania, well short of its target.
Now Greengrass has written and directed a Western, “News of the World.” And no, it has nothing to do with the London Sunday newspaper that was closed ten years ago after the public learned that its reporters had been “hacking” celebrities’ cell phones.
In fact, the movie is set in 1870 in Texas. A preacher turned Confederate soldier (Tom Hanks) is convinced his wife’s death was a judgment on him for his wartime actions. He has left his home in San Antonio and he travels the center and west of the state, staging readings of stories from newspapers for whatever audiences he can attract. Thus the film’s title.
Let’s not consult plausibility here. Perhaps I should note that the land looks more like Australia — especially in a rock-climbing setting that looks just like Hanging Rock, north of Melbourne — than it does like Texas.
While traveling, Capt. Kidd (remarkably, the reference to the pirate seems to have been unintentional) has discovered a ten-year-old girl near where some agitators have wrecked a wagon and hung its driver. She speaks no English, but papers he finds on the site identify her.
She is Johanna Leonberger. She was adopted by a Kiowa party which killed her family six years before. When Kidd finds her she has come into the possession of the government and is being transported to the ranch of her German emigrant aunt and uncle.
Kidd tries to get shed of her, and she tries to get one of the film’s two long trains of Kiowas to take her back. But fate has taken a hand. Now here’s the problem. We’re going to get a road picture. There’s no avoiding that. But was it necessary for Kidd to find a resolution to his guilt in his growing devotion to the girl?
The story and the screenplay are familiar. Moviegoers old enough to have seen a Western before the “True Grit” remake will be able to predict what trouble the trail-riding twosome are going to have next, and how each independent trouble will be resolved.
The fighting off of the would-be girl thieves, the escape from the buffalo robe gang, the difficulty finding water (when the scene isn’t flooding), and the rest are all self-contained. Then its on to the next trouble.
The events don’t seem to be depended on each other in any way. Nor are they in an obvious order.
Even the ending is what the viewer would expect. Except that we might expect the movie to do a better job of showing what exactly it was that showed Kidd a way to deliverance.
Greengrass is skilled at making a film look good and at getting viewers to sympathize with his characters. So one goes along watching “News of the World,” disarmed by its pace and beauty.
But the movie doesn’t mean anything. And every time it confronts a problem, its solution is always the easy one, the one not quite plausible, not obviously fitting. The movie wants us to get teary eyed or excited. But then the scenes don’t seem worth crying over or tensing up about.
I was anxious to leave the theater as soon as the movie was over. I went home and looked up a list of movies in which Hanks has starred. Know what? I’ve had similar experiences with other movies of his. Remember “Cloud Atlas”? “Larry Crowne”?